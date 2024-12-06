Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, is heating up the Palmetto State with the help of power couple Charlamagne Tha God — one of America’s most influential media personalities — and his business partner and wife, Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey. Through a five-store partnership in South Carolina, Charlamagne is playing a key role in launching and promoting multiple new Krystal stores across the state. The new location at 1486 Chestnut St. in Orangeburg will open its doors on Dec. 9, with a grand celebration featuring Charlamagne on Dec. 20.

Charlamagne Tha God shared his enthusiasm for the opening:

“Orangeburg is special to us because it’s the home of South Carolina State University, my mother’s alma mater, while my wife’s father is an alumni of Claflin University. I also have an honorary degree from SCSU, where I established the Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, so it’s a blessing to continue this mission of providing opportunities and jobs to South Carolinians,” Charlamagne said. “It’s always an amazing feeling to come back and give back. I hope the community will enjoy my favorite eats from Krystal for years to come!”

Krystal’s newest location will officially open to the public on Dec. 9, giving customers the chance to score prizes ahead of the grand opening celebration later in the month. Guests who make at least five visits to the new location between Dec. 9 and Dec. 20, with a minimum $5 purchase per visit, will receive a punch card to redeem for limited-edition Krystal X Charlamagne Tha God merchandise. The Dec. 9 opening will feature festivities, including giveaways, and spin-the-wheel games to win free food and prizes.

During the grand opening celebration on Dec. 20, Charlamagne will be on site with the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and city dignitaries, as well as cheer teams, mascots and marching band members from local schools. An official ribbon cutting will take place at 10:45 a.m.

The Orangeburg location will offer exclusive new menu items, featuring:

Smash’d & Stack’d – A juicy beef patty, melted Krystal Cheese, creamy mayo, tangy ketchup and crunchy pickles, all piled high on a soft, fresh bun

Churro Fries – Golden, fried-to-perfection churros dusted in a cinnamon-sugar mix

Churro Milkshake – Handspun milkshake with vanilla soft serve ice cream blended and topped with cinnamon-sugar churro pieces

Jumbo Chicken Tenders – Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these golden, lightly breaded tenders are made with 100% all-white meat chicken

Chicken Nuggets – Sauce 'em up with your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, Barbeque or Buffalo Sauce

Sausage or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Waffle Sandwich – Two fluffy waffles layered with a freshly cracked egg, a slice of melted Krystal cheese and a sausage patty

Glazed Chik Waffle Sandwich – A crispy chicken patty between two fluffy waffles, drizzled with a sweet glaze

Waffles With Syrup – Light, fluffy and perfectly crispy waffles served with a side of syrup to drizzle over each bite

“Charlamagne’s cultural impact speaks for itself, and bringing his energy to Krystal’s newest location is a game-changer,” said SPB Hospitality CEO Josh Kern. “This partnership is about more than just a restaurant — it’s about creating an environment where people can enjoy great food and celebrate local pride. We’re excited to be a part of this new chapter in Orangeburg and look forward to seeing its continued growth in the years to come.”

The new Krystal on Chesnut Street will be open seven days a week, welcoming guests 24 hours a day. Customers can enjoy the brand’s craveable menu items either in-store or through the convenient drive-thru.