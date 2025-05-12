Lunchbox, the enterprise restaurant technology platform, is hosting The Catering Leadership Summit, a live, in-person event dedicated to helping restaurant brands grow their catering revenue and optimize off-premises operations.

Taking place on June 25th, 2025, from 2:00–5:00 PM at Emmy Squared Pizza in Midtown West, NYC, the industry gathering will bring together restaurant executives, digital leaders, and catering managers for a panel discussion and structured networking happy hour. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join a limited-capacity tour of Lunchbox client Maman’s new flagship location in New York, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at its catering operations guided by Guss Firestein.

Featured Panel:

Scaling Catering Profitably: What the Most Successful Brands Are Doing Differently

Moderated by Lunchbox CEO James Walker and paneled by leaders at Emmy Squared and NAYA, the discussion will dive into strategies for increasing catering profitability, leveraging first-party data, guest relationships, and tech-powered efficiencies.

“As more brands recognize the untapped potential of catering, this forum will serve as a place to learn from peers and take home actionable insights,” said James Walker, CEO of Lunchbox. “We’re excited to bring leaders together for a conversation on where catering is headed and how to make it more profitable.”

The forum—hosted by Lunchbox with primary sponsorship from Shift4 and additional support from 1Huddle—will conclude with a structured networking happy hour, complete with Detroit-style pizza and drinks, allowing attendees to connect with fellow operators and industry professionals in a casual setting.

Event Details:

Date: June 25, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Emmy Squared Pizza – Midtown West, NYC

200 W 60th St, New York, NY 10023

The event is free to attend for restaurant executives, but space is limited. To reserve a seat, visit: https://info.lunchbox.io/catering-leadership-summit.