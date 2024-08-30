Next Level Burger (NLB) and Veggie Grill by Next Level (VG) are the nation’s largest wholly owned plant-based chains with 25 combined locations nationwide.

Both are offering delicious spooky-cozy vegan treats starting Sept. 1 through Oct. 31:

Mean Green Frankenburger (Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill)

Mean green Actual Veggies vegetable patty, crispy onion rings, smoked gouda cheese organic lettuce and tomato topped with house-made black garlic mayo. Served on a butter-toasted pretzel bun. $14.95

Dirty Jack-o-Lantern Shake (Next Level Burger only)

House-made organic soy or organic coconut soft serve ice cream hand-spun with organic pumpkin puree, fall spices, and house-made gluten free chocolate cookies. Topped with whipped cream, organic chocolate sauce, cookie crumbles and sour gummy worms! Small $7.45 | Medium $8.95 | Large $11.45

Pumpkin Spice Shake (Next Level Burger only)

House-made organic soy or organic coconut soft serve ice cream hand spun with organic pumpkin and organic fall spices. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Small $7.45 | Medium $8.95 | Large $11.45

Pumpkin Spice Cake (Veggie Grill only)

Organic pumpkin mini bundt cake drizzled with cinnamon spiced icing. Topped with chopped walnuts. $6.95

Bonus September Deals at NLB and VG:

Starting Sept. 9, Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill roll out their new, ongoing Student Discount Program! Present any current, valid student ID at the register for 20% off your in-store order.

Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day! Guests at any Next Level Burger or Veggie Grill location can enjoy an in-store buy-one, get-one-free deal on the American ChzBurger. To score the deal, simply mention National Cheeseburger Day at the register.