Palmer Digital Group, a full-service supplier and installer of indoor and outdoor digital kiosks, drive-thru digital menu boards and canopy systems, takes to the Digital Signage Experience exhibition floor for the first time today. Exhibiting at Booth 3511, Palmer Digital Board (PDG) will showcase indoor and outdoor for its primary QSR and Retail verticals, the latter of which PDG views as an area of substantial business growth for 2025.

“We have seen a rise in interest and sales for both outdoor and indoor touch kiosks,” said Lewis. “Outdoor kiosks are more popular for wayfinding in large retail centers, and we are now working with a customer to roll out a network of kiosks with a high-end premium outlet group. Digital Signage Experience offers an opportunity to showcase the consumer-facing value of our kiosks to an audience that we typically don’t see at the National Restaurant Association Show, which is where our loyal QSR customers visit us annually.”

PDG is indeed a fixture in the QSR vertical, where the company is a leading supplier of indoor and outdoor digital menu boards for QSR and fast casual chains nationally. PDG is highlighting its all-in-one outdoor 55-inch single-display (QSRDMB155) and double-display (QSRDMB255) outdoor solutions, each of which include simple network and electrical connections for dynamic media content and local power, along with shelving for media players and routers. The QSR demonstrations also include PDG’s convenient side-mount audio enclosure, which accommodates microphones and speakers in a protective housing securely attached to the menu board structure.

PDG will accentuate the value of its kiosk solutions for dynamic media presentation within retail environments, showcasing its 55-inch IDPK55 indoor portrait kiosk and 55-inch ODPK55BB outdoor back-to-back solutions. PDG and partner USSI Global will amplify the ODPK55BB’s media presentation capabilities through a special “datacasting” demo that leverages efficient over-the-air RF technology to deliver dynamic media content to kiosks. That content can include DOOH advertising insertions for retailers seeking to generate revenue on their kiosk networks.

Lewis emphasizes that PDG’s main message for retail customers is how its kiosk solutions can open new avenues of consumer interaction and revenue generation while also assuring that businesses enjoy longevity in any environment through PDG’s durable construction.

“Our touchscreen kiosk solutions support advertising, couponing and promotional opportunities to attract consumers inside retail environments and grocery stores, for example,” said Lewis. “In larger retail environments such as shopping malls and outdoor centers, kiosks add a personal touch alongside wayfinding applications by informing shoppers of a retailer’s products, sales and other offerings. Our outdoor kiosk designs apply the same proven approach as our outdoor digital menu board solutions, prioritizing environmental conditions to ensure consistent operability and performance across a range of challenging climates.”

PDG’s outdoor kiosk designs are the sleekest and most cost-effective on the market thanks to exhaustive research on the proper display and integrated components, the latter of which require no AC units or heat exhaust fans. The result is an outdoor kiosk that is much more narrow and less bulky than others on the market today.

Lewis adds that PDG kiosks come equipped with access doors for media player storage and anti-slip rubber feet for leveling, with options for cameras and card readers to accommodate a complete customer journey from ordering to payment. PDG will also offer insight into the various installation options for their indoor self-order kiosks, including floor-mounted, wall-mounted, counter-mounted and back-to-back pole-mounted options.

Digital Signage runs through tomorrow at the Las Vegas Convention Center.