As the back-to-school season kicks off, Panda Express is excited to offer a special gift card deal to help students and families start the new school year on the right foot.

From August 22 through September 8, guests who purchase an online order of $30 or more in gift cards will receive an $8 bonus card*! This promotion will be running nationwide and is only available online at https://www.pandaexpress.com/gift-cards.

*Receive an $8 Bonus Card with a $30+ gift card purchase. Promo ends on 9/8/2024. The $8 Bonus Card is valid from 8/22/2024 to 10/8/2024. Offer available online only and redeemable both online and in-stores.