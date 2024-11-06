Philz Coffee launches winter menu today, bringing back two fan favorites – the beloved Gratitude blend and the Winter Bliss coffee – and introducing two new cold brew beverages.

The return of the Gratitude blend marks the start of the giving season and Philz Coffee’s annual fundraiser for Food 4 Farmers, an nonprofit that partners with coffee-farming communities in Latin America to cultivate a food-secure future and put nutritious food on the table year round.

Philz Coffee has partnered with Food 4 Farmers for almost a decade and has donated nearly $600,000 to help provide sustainable food solutions for over 1,000 farming families.

“Thanks to the support from our loyal partners like Philz Coffee, countless farming families have profoundly benefited from our efforts,” said Food 4 Farmers Director and co-founder Marcela Pino. “We are incredibly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Philz Coffee that helps us provide food assistance to Latin American farmers who grow coffee that is enjoyed throughout the world.”

Philz Coffee will donate a portion of proceeds all four winter menu items:

Gratitude blend: Created in 2020 as a way to thank customers and team members for their support through a tough year, this blend has notes of toasted walnut, caramel and dried citrus. Customers can enjoy Gratitude hot or iced in store or can bring a bag home to enjoy all season long.

Created in 2020 as a way to thank customers and team members for their support through a tough year, this blend has notes of toasted walnut, caramel and dried citrus. Customers can enjoy Gratitude hot or iced in store or can bring a bag home to enjoy all season long. Winter Bliss: This creamy Ghirardelli mocha is made with the Gratitude blend and holiday spices.

This creamy Ghirardelli mocha is made with the Gratitude blend and holiday spices. New – Spiced Gratitude Cold Brew : Gratitude blend is steeped overnight with spices to craft this refreshing holiday cold brew.

: Gratitude blend is steeped overnight with spices to craft this refreshing holiday cold brew. New – Winter Bliss Cold Brew: Philz’ refreshing new take on its popular Winter Bliss incorporates Spiced Gratitude cold brew into this creamy Ghirardelli mocha.

“The two new winter cold brews showcase our commitment to crafting memorable drink experiences for our guests,” said Philz Coffee Vice President of Marketing Jessica Mitchell. “Our partnership with Food 4 Farmers gives them even more reason to come in all seasons long and enjoy our entire winter lineup.”

While in store, customers can check out the new seasonal Philz merchandise launching on Nov. 15. The collection will include a cozy embroidered crew neck, a “One Cup at a Time” 100% cotton T-shirt, and a sleek gray Miir tumbler featuring the Philz logo.

Philz Coffee’s winter lineup is available at its 70-plus locations in California and Chicago.