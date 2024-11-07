On Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the award-winning and wildly popular Pinkbox Doughnuts will hold their signature festival-style grand opening extravaganza for its new Centennial Hills shop at 7500 Oso Blanca Rd., Las Vegas, Nev. 89149.

In advance of the public grand opening, Pinkbox Doughnuts will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with city of Las Vegas Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske and other local leaders on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.

The grand opening extravaganza on Nov. 16 is a community event with numerous family friendly activities such as balloon art, face painting, games, and Pinkbox’s legendary Doughnut Eating Contest, one for adults and one for children. Contest winners will receive a Pinkbox Doughnuts gift card.

As with all their grand openings, there will be three pink tickets hidden in the doughnuts sold throughout the event. Three lucky winners will win free doughnuts for a year.

Pinkbox Doughnuts’ popular mascot, Pinky will be onsite for photos. The event will also feature a DJ and a live radio remote with 98.5 KLUC, cast appearances from the Vegas Golden Knights, and raffle prizes from the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, and more. Guests will also receive a free custom grand opening t-shirt with any purchase of a half dozen donuts or more (while supplies last).

“We can’t wait to bring Pinkbox Doughnuts and our signature, festival-style grand opening party to Centennial Hills,” said Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “We are very excited to share our newest prototype for our shops with our iconic over-the-top design and our first ever drive-thru doughnut experience. As always, the shop will feature whimsical décor, unique doughnut designs, delectable flavors, and penchant for fun with everyone in this fast-growing area of the Las Vegas Valley.”

The new location will feature a 12 ft. doughnut at the shop’s entry, and a first-ever 20 ft. x 31 ft. doughnut that cars will drive through when exiting the drive-thru.

In addition, the new 1,800 sq. ft. Pinkbox Doughnuts shop will welcome guests with its fun design elements and trademark décor, including glowing pink drips, graffiti wall, and an oversized Pinky statue that is a perfect companion for photos. An illuminated oversized doughnut display case will showcase Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full line of more than 70 creatively designed, delicious doughnuts. The shop will also feature Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full coffee program including premium roast coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and nitro cold brew.

The Centennial Hills shop will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The Pinkbox Doughnuts shop in Centennial Hills created several dozen jobs. It is the thirteenth location for the fast-growing Vegas-born doughnut brand, which currently boasts locations across the metropolitan Las Vegas Valley in addition to a shop at the Arizona/Nevada border in Laughlin, at the California/Nevada border in Primm, Nevada and in St. George, Utah.