Pizza Hut is launching ‘ResZAmes’, a new offering aimed to help professionals stand out in today’s competitive job market by delivering their resumes to prospective employers in a way that is sure to turn heads — via Pizza Hut’s iconic pizza boxes. 75% of resumes sent are never read*, but an office pizza is hard to ignore. Amid the time of the year coined ‘September Surge,’ where there is a notable increase in job opportunities across industries at the start of Q4, Pizza Hut is leveraging what it does best — deliver hot, ready-to-eat pizza — to help job seekers grab the attention of employers and deliciously differentiate themselves in a crowded job market.

ResZAmes allows job applicants in the toughest job market, New York City, to stand out like never before by printing applicants’ resumes directly on a pizza box and hand-delivering these specially crafted boxes to corporate headquarters of customer’s choosing – all for free. Each ResZAme pizza box will arrive with a perfectly warm and deliciously cheesy medium-sized cheese pizza. This piping-hot resume will be almost impossible to ignore.

“We know finding a job can be daunting especially during this key hiring season, so we wanted to lend a hand to our job seeking customers and help them break through the clutter,” said Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Friebe. “By combining Pizza Hut’s iconic pizza boxes with job seekers’ resumes, we are hoping to help resumes drum up the same excitement as office pizza and help the applicant make a lasting impression. Who could possibly ignore a resume when it is delivered as a delicious pizza?”

Here’s how ResZAmes works:

Visit the ResZAmes Website: ResZAmes.com Enter Your Zip Code: Customers will input the zip code of the headquarters of their desired future employer Build Your Resume: Customers whose employer’s offices fall into the eligible delivery zones within New York City will be directed to input their resume via the online submission form Hear from Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut will then review the resume submissions and choose a select number of lucky winners whose resume will be hand delivered via custom Pizza Hut ResZAme pizza box to their desired employers.

Pizza Hut invites professionals to take advantage of this unique opportunity to make their job applications as exciting and memorable as an office pizza lunch.

The Pizza Hut ResZAmes submissions are now open at ResZAmes.com for a limited time through September 22, 2024. For availability, additional terms and conditions please visit www.Reszames.com.

*According to CareerMinds.com.