In a nod to the nation’s veterans, PJ’s Coffee has named U.S. Army veteran Dustin Mathews as the winner of its eighth annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway.

Mathews, originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2019 after a remarkable military and civilian career. After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2007, Mathews served in Germany and completed multiple combat deployments. Transitioning out of active duty in 2012, he joined the Louisiana National Guard, worked as an electrician in oil refineries and earned an associate degree in instrumentation and controls. Mathews later achieved a bachelor’s in biblical and theological studies with aspirations of becoming a chaplain. To date, Mathews has found success as a general contractor while raising seven children with his wife, Candace, and welcoming their first grandchild this year.

“Joining the PJ’s Coffee family is more than an opportunity — it’s a privilege to join a brand that values veterans,” said Mathews. “This brand represents the values that I’ve built my life on: hard work, community and resilience. My family and I can’t wait to bring PJ’s Coffee to Knoxville and create a space that serves our neighbors in more ways than one.”

The Veteran Franchise License Giveaway, launched in 2017, exemplifies PJ’s Coffee’s commitment to giving back to those who have served. The program awards one veteran each year with a waived $35,000 franchise fee, paving the way for business ownership.

Mathews joins a growing roster of successful veteran franchisees. Bobby Mounts, the 2021 giveaway winner, is preparing to open his second PJ’s Coffee location this December. Last year’s winner Rob Smith recently signed the lease for his first location in Maryland, a rapidly expanding market for PJ’s Coffee, bringing more of the brand’s signature blend of community and hospitality to the East Coast.

“Dustin’s story is a testament to the perseverance, leadership and grit that veterans bring to the table,” said PJ’s Coffee VP of Franchise Development Ryan Stansbury. “Veterans like Dustin bring unparalleled resilience and a commitment to bettering his community, making them invaluable partners in growing our brand. We are honored to support his journey and welcome him to the PJ’s Coffee family.”

Through its membership in the International Franchise Association’s VetFran program, PJ’s Coffee is dedicated to empowering veterans with tools, resources and opportunities to succeed in franchising. Additionally, the brand offers veterans a year-round 20% discount on franchise fees.