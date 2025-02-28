Potbelly is feeding into fans’ cravings with the addition of a bold and familiar favorite to its Underground Menu — available exclusively through the Potbelly app.

Starting Monday, March 3, the Barnyard Sandwich will claim its permanent spot on the Underground Menu. By using the app, Potbelly fans can unlock a secret selection of toasty sandwiches and discover exclusive, mouthwatering creations like the Lucky 7, the Clubby and the Chicken Cordon Bleu.

The Barnyard Sandwich takes the best of the famed A Wreck Sandwich and packs it with crispy bacon and savory meatballs for the ultimate harmonious bite – perfect for any meat lover, and just in time for National Meatball Day.

Potbelly is celebrating National Meatball Day with a mouthwatering deal that gives Perks Members even more opportunities to savor its tasty menu items. From Sunday, March 9 through Sunday, March 16, guests can order any Original or Big size Meatball Sandwich, including the Barnyard Sandwich, and get another Original size Meatball Sandwich for free. Potbelly’s Meatball Sandwich lineup features Mama’s Meatball, Pizza Melt, Wrecking Ball, Fireball, Sicilian and the new Barnyard. To take advantage of this deal, Perks members can order on Potbelly.com, in-app or in-shop with scan.

“It was just a matter of time before we made the Barnyard Sandwich a permanent fixture on our Underground Menu, bringing back a fan favorite,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “The Underground Menu has its own cult following, and is celebrated for its bold, creative twists on classic sandwiches, high-quality ingredients and craveability. The Barnyard is sure to satisfy any fan’s appetite, but you have to go Underground to get it!”

If not already a member, fans are encouraged to join Potbelly Perks to enjoy the new menu items, follow fresh menu introductions and earn exclusive offers and rewards. To sign up, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.