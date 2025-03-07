Following Praevar’s recent announcement related to Podium 65″ and 75” High-Brightness, Low-Power LCM, Praevar’s Podium Platform has redefined digital signage for transit agencies and outdoor media companies. Built on more than 20 years of engineering excellence, this innovative outdoor display kiosk is designed to deliver exceptional performance under the most demanding conditions while keeping total ownership costs to a minimum. Engineered to meet the rigorous requirements of transit hubs and outdoor spaces, it combines robust, durable construction with maximum reliability and adaptability—seamlessly integrating into public spaces to enhance passenger communication and advertising effectiveness. As a feature-rich, universally adaptable digital signage solution for transit agencies, it offers a smart way to elevate both communication and advertising strategies by providing multiple configuration options.

The Podium Platform offers either a 2500 nits or 4000 nits LCD option for high-bright outdoor conditions, ensuring clear, sunlight-readable visuals in any environment. Its energy-efficient and low-maintenance design incorporates advanced features like dynamic local dimming, enabling it to use up to 35% less power than traditional high-brightness displays currently on the market. With 4K resolution delivering unmatched visual detail and a design that is dust-proof, vibration-proof, and weather-resistant, the platform is a sustainable choice built to last. Available in versatile configurations—whether as a fully digital digital display, a hybrid digital static display, or a LED display, or as an optional ePoster featuring the innovative E Ink Kaleido3 technology—Podium sets a new benchmark for digital signage with unparalleled clarity, durability, and long-term operational excellence.

Key Features & Benefits

Decades of Expertise & Lowest TCO:

Built on over 20 years of engineering excellence, the platform is designed to minimize capital expenditure, installation complexities, and maintenance costs—delivering significant lifetime savings.

Praevar’s Podium is a proven platform, originally developed over two decades ago. This flexible solution seamlessly integrates into public spaces, offering versatile configurations such as double-sided digital displays, hybrid models (one side static, one side digital), LED displays, and static poster designs with integrated digital elements. With options ranging from a 2500 nits module to a 4000 nits LCM with dynamic dimming technology, the platform enhances communication and advertising effectiveness while meeting the diverse needs of transit agencies and outdoor media companies.

The display is available in both a 4000 nits option for ultra-demanding conditions and a 2500 nits option, ensuring crystal-clear, sunlight-readable visuals even in the harshest outdoor environments—complemented by stunning 4K resolution.

Advanced local dimming technology ensures the platform uses up to 35% less power than traditional high-brightness displays, contributing to both energy efficiency and sustainability.

Designed for demanding transit environments, it features dust-proof, vibration-proof, and weather-resistant construction for maximum reliability and long-term operational excellence while supporting eco-friendly practices.

“Our focus has always been on delivering the absolute lowest total cost of ownership while not sacrificing performance,” said Ralph Idems, CEO at Praevar. “When you’re responsible for managing thousands of digital signs—as is the case for many transit agencies—the reliability, durability, and cost efficiency of our Podium Platform are critical. By offering both a 4000 nits dynamic dimming LCM and a 2500 nits module—along with flexible configurations including static poster, LED, and E Ink ePoster technology—we’re reinforcing our commitment to providing a solution that not only performs under the toughest conditions but also significantly reduces long-term expenses.”

“Transit agencies and Property owners aren’t just buying hardware—they’re investing in a 15-year backbone. With the Podium Platform, we’re offering a feature-rich, universally adaptable solution that’s built for the most demanding environments and designed with the future in mind. The ability to provide transit agencies and outdoor advertisers with an energy-efficient platform that offers both high-end brightness and flexible options, while adapting to various needs with configurations like static poster, LED, or E Ink ePoster technology, is a major milestone for us. This launch marks the next step in our commitment to driving innovation in digital signage,” from Tom Sinnott, VP Business Development, Praevar.

Proven in the Field, Designed for Transit, Malls and Commercial Properties

Praevar’s digital signage solutions have a long-standing track record of reliability, with thousands of units installed worldwide in transit environments—from bus shelters and subway platforms to high-profile outdoor advertising installations. Praevar products have been successfully deployed in key transit markets such as the MARTA Rail Network, Denver Transit, LYFT Chicago, Minneapolis Transit, Toronto CrossTown Transit, and bus shelters in major Australian cities. Building on this proven foundation, the Podium Platform incorporates cutting-edge, energy-efficient technology. Engineered to further reduce power consumption and streamline maintenance, it delivers future-ready solutions that enhance operational efficiency, lower long-term costs, and promote sustainability. In an environment where even slight inefficiencies can lead to ballooning expenses, Praevar’s focus on total cost of ownership (TCO) ensures that transit agencies receive solutions that are both technologically advanced and economically prudent.

Looking Ahead: Introducing the Podium eLuminex ePoster 75″

As part of Praevar’s commitment to pioneering advancements in sustainable and high-performance signage solutions, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Podium eLuminex ePoster 75″ in Q4 2025. This cutting-edge display will feature the revolutionary E Ink Kaleido3 technology, delivering energy-efficient, colour print replacement ideal for outdoor environments. Designed to complement the versatile Podium Platform, the eLuminex ePoster will combine exceptional visual clarity with eco-friendly, low-power consumption, marking a significant leap forward in digital signage for transit agencies and outdoor advertisers. As we continue to innovate, Praevar ensures that its solutions stay ahead of the curve in both sustainability and cost efficiency, supporting customers with future-ready, adaptable signage technologies.

Praevar is focused on offering energy-efficient digital signage solutions that help transit agencies meet their sustainability goals while improving operational efficiency. With innovative platforms like Podium—featuring both 4000-nit and 2500 nit LCD brightness options as well as static poster systems, LED inserts, and E Ink ePoster technology—Praevar continues to lead in developing smarter, more sustainable advertising and communication solutions. Visit Praevar: https://www.praevar.com/ or contact us at sales@praevar.com.