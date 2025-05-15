Schlotzsky’s is embracing their Texas roots with the introduction of a limited-time BBQ and new lemonade menu just in time for National BBQ Day on May 16. To celebrate the occasion, fans will have a chance to win the ultimate Cowboy-Cation Sweepstakes – a three-day, two-night trip for the winner and a guest at the Cowboy Palace by Leisure Time Properties, with food and drinks all weekend from Schlotzsky’s. This iconic covered wagon experience, located on a 30-acre working cattle ranch and voted as the second most unique stay in Texas, will bring to life a full Western experience for the lucky winner.*

The Cowboy-Cation Sweepstakes coincides with Schlotzsky’s BBQ menu launch, with a variety of ways to enjoy the bold, smoky Sweet Heat BBQ flavor all season long. Available now at locations nationwide, guests can satisfy their BBQ craving with the new Sweet Heat BBQ Chicken Sandwich, new Sweet Heat BBQ Chicken Salad, as well as the fan-favorite BBQ Chicken & Jalapeno Pizza.

“At Schlotzsky’s we are known for creating original, one-of-a-kind sandwiches, and we wanted to create a dedicated menu that embodies the most familiar flavor of summer, BBQ, but the Schlotzsky’s way,” said Donna Josephson, Schlotzsky’s Chief Brand Officer. “We’re excited to offer the ultimate Western getaway in Schlotzsky’s home state of Texas, where you can get a taste of the cowboy life like never before while indulging in our bold, smoky BBQ flavors.”

Along with the grand prize, up to four additional winners will receive an exclusive Cowboy-Core merch bundle, featuring custom items, including:

The Original Belt Buckle in the shape of the Schlotzsky’s sandwich that started it all

Schlotzsky’s BBQ Bandana to look Cowboy Chic and protect your shirt while you indulge in the flavorful BBQ menu

Set of Schlotzsky’s Lemonade Glasses for sipping your favorite summer beverage – Classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade crafted with Minute Maid

Schlotzsky’s Cowboy Hat to channel your inner western spirit

$50 Schlotzsky’s Gift Card to indulge in the new BBQ menu

Plus, permanently joining the menu are two new beverages – Schlotzsky’s Classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade crafted with Minute Maid. Pairing perfectly with the new BBQ lineup, there is no better way to celebrate National BBQ Day than with a $1 Lemonade with any BBQ purchase at Schlotzsky’s. Offer is valid from 5/16 – 5/30.**

To enter the Cowboy-Cation Sweepstakes, visit SchlotzskysCowboyCation.com and fill in your information from May 16 to May 30, 2025. In addition, Schlotzsky’s BBQ and Lemonade purchases made using your Schlotzsky’s Loyalty Rewards Account between May 16, 2025 and May 30, 2025 will be automatically entered to win.* Limited to ten (10) entries per day, regardless of entry method. New guests can join Schlotzsky’s Rewards program at schlotzskys.com/rewards.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void Where Prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S. & D.C. who are 18 years or older (19 in NE & AL, 21 in MS). Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/16/25 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/30/25. Subject to Official Rules. For eligibility requirements, prize details, how to enter without purchase and additional program details, see Official Rules at SchlotzskysCowboyCation.com. Sponsor: Schlotzsky’s Franchisor SPV LLC, 5620 Glenridge St NE Atlanta, Georgia 30342.

**Offer exclusive to Schlotzsky’s Rewards Members from 5/16 – 5/30/25 online and in stores at participating locations. Purchase one BBQ Entree (Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich, Sweet Heat Chicken Salad, or BBQ Chicken & Jalapeño Pizza) get one Regular size Fountain Drink or one Regular size Lemonade (Classic or Strawberry) for $1 (excluding taxes and fees). One use per day. Offer cannot be combined with BOGO Pizza or BOGO Flatbread. Must apply Reward at checkout. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited. Reward deposit may take up to 2 (two) hours after sign up for new Rewards Members.