Whether you’re throwing in the towel on your 2025 resolution or rewarding your hard work to date, Scooter’s Coffee has a sweet deal to commemorate either occasion, including options that won’t upend your progress.

It’s true most New Year’s resolutions don’t stick (only 8% make it through January according to a 2023 survey by Forbes), but the drive to better yourself and make positive change is still cause for celebration. Savor the little wins or call it quits in style with a half-price cinnamon roll when you purchase any drink on Friday, Jan. 10 at Scooter’s Coffee.

Scoot on Around to indulge in a sweet and savory hot, iced, or blended Sea Salt Caramelicious, or enjoy a lighter option like our new Iced Blackberry Macchiato. Ask for your drink be made Super Skinny and your friendly baristas will substitute skim milk and sugar free ingredients, when available, to keep things light. Top any drink from our menu with our new Protein Cold Foam to give your Scooter’s Coffee favorites an extra protein boost. No matter which drink you choose, you can enjoy a half-price cinnamon roll for yourself or split with a friend!

Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find your nearest location and redeem this offer on Friday, Jan. 10 in recognition of Quitter’s Day, observed the second Friday in January when many resolutions find themselves in jeopardy.

This offer for a half price cinnamon roll with purchase of any drink is limited to one per customer, regardless of whether your resolutions are still going strong or meeting their untimely end. Scan your app at the window or redeem the reward when you place a mobile order to score this sweet deal only on Friday, Jan. 10 at Scooter’s Coffee.