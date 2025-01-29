SoftSpot announces its soft opening at 13905A Metrotech Dr., showcasing premium soft serve ice cream, “dirty sodas,” and more. Throughout February, delight in Buy One Cup of Soft Serve, Get One Half Off, and from February 1–10, take advantage of a BOGO deal on all Craft Soft Serve (excludes New Zealand–style).

Swirl: Soft Serve Done Right

Craft Soft Serve Classic Vanilla/Chocolate Swirl always available February Rotating Flavors: Ube & Shaken Espresso—also try them swirled for a unique taste experience

New Zealand–Style Soft Serve A Kiwi favorite blending real fruit into a creamy or vegan base Choose from Vanilla, Vegan Vanilla, or Vegan Coconut Pick your fruit: Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Passionfruit, or Dragonfruit Made-to-order for a fresh, flavorful soft serve treat in every cup

Toppings & Dips Italian-imported Chocolate Dipping Station featuring White Chocolate, Classic Chocolate, Butterscotch, or Birthday Cake Unlimited toppings—from Oreos to nuts—for endless customization



Sip: Dirty Sodas & More

Dirty Sodas & Energy Drinks Sodas such as Coke, Fanta, & Dr Pepper — infused with syrups, cream, and fresh garnishes—take center stage, with signature creations like Orange Meltdown , Strawberry Moonshine , Toasted Thunder Create your own energy drink flavor combos for an extra boost

Iced Lattes & Espresso (Coming Soon) Refreshing iced lattes available now Full espresso menu launching next month

Fresh Squeezed Lemonades A bright, tangy pick-me-up any time of the year



Savor: Cookies & Cinnamon Rolls

MOLTN Cookies – Relocated from its previous location at Eggholic into SoftSpot for more sweet indulgence

– Relocated from its previous location at Eggholic into SoftSpot for more sweet indulgence Cinnamon Rolls (Launching Soon) – Warm, gooey treats arriving later this season

Location & Soft Opening Hours

Address: 13905A Metrotech Dr, Chantilly, VA 20151

13905A Metrotech Dr, Chantilly, VA 20151 Soft Opening Hours: Mon–Thu: 1 PM–11 PM Fri & Sat: 11 AM–12 AM Sun: 11 AM–11 PM



SoftSpot will announce its Grand Opening when the weather warms up. Until then, take advantage of February’s specials and indulge in the buzzworthy Ube & Shaken Espresso swirl and signature dirty sodas—because at SoftSpot, it’s time for a smile every day.