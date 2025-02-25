SONIC Drive-In is bringing a zesty spin to its Flavorista Favorites premium drink lineup with the new Strawberry Mangonada Slush! Inspired by the traditional Mexican mangonada treat, this limited-time sweet and tangy slush features a hint of Tajín Clásico Chili Lime seasoning that’ll make your taste buds dance. The Strawberry Mangonada Slush will be available at SONIC locations nationwide starting March 3, but SONIC App users can gain exclusive early access by placing an order through the app starting today.

Bursting with bold, irresistible flavor, the Strawberry Mangonada Slush blends juicy strawberries and sweet mangonada syrup, then gives the perfect kick with a sprinkle of Tajín, the iconic chili lime seasoning. This new beverage delivers a sweet and tangy twist that brings the heat in all the right ways, and it starts at just $2.99 for a medium size.

“We’re always looking to bring excitement to our fans with refreshing, craveable and unexpected drinks, and by partnering with Tajín to add their signature seasoning flavor to the Strawberry Mangonada Slush, we’ve done just that,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “By combining the juicy sweetness of strawberries and mango with a hint of zesty lime from Tajín Clásico, we’ve taken classic summer fruit flavors and kicked them up a notch.”

“At Tajín, we love bringing bold, authentic flavors to every moment, and the new Strawberry Mangonada Slush at SONIC is the perfect way to experience that sweet and tangy kick,” shared Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín USA. “With the signature zest of Tajín Clásico, this refreshing twist on a classic treat is sure to excite taste buds and add a deliciously vibrant touch to any day, while contributing to a great cause.”

Every Strawberry Mangonada Slush enjoyed helps local public schools. SONIC donates a portion of all SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative. Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

The Strawberry Mangonada Slush will be available at participating locations for a limited time only, starting March 3, while supplies last.