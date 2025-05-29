Starbird, the super-premium fast food chain, is bringing back its Summer of Salads promotion for the third year running, featuring a bold, globally inspired lineup available through September. The 2025 Summer of Salads menu includes:

Avo Cabo Crunch – Tajin-spiced jicama, avocado mash, cotija, and pepitas over crispy chicken and greens, finished with an Avocado Goddess Dressing.

– Tajin-spiced jicama, avocado mash, cotija, and pepitas over crispy chicken and greens, finished with an Avocado Goddess Dressing. Creamy Tzatziki Chop – Mediterranean-inspired with cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, and Greek vinaigrette.

– Mediterranean-inspired with cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, and Greek vinaigrette. Sesame Ramen Crunch – A craveable combo of edamame, crispy ramen noodles, sriracha aioli drizzle, and Yuzu Sesame Dressing.

All three salads are priced at $13.77 and available at every Starbird location and online