Taco Bell’s fan-favorite Crispy Chicken is back, now accompanied with Frank’s RedHot Diablo – a creamy mashup of the original Buffalo flavor, Taco Bell’s signature Diablo sauce and spicy ranch. Perfect for drizzling or dunking, the sauce takes Crispy Chicken Burritos, Soft Tacos, Strips, and topped Nacho Fries into irresistible new territory. Hitting menus nationwide October 16, the Frank’s RedHot Diablo lineup proves there are more ways than ever to enjoy Crispy Chicken at Taco Bell, one bold flavor drop at a time.

Crispy Chicken Greatness Backed By a Hot Sauce Legend

The new Frank’s RedHot Diablo sauce fuses the Perfect Blend of Flavor and Heat of Frank’s RedHot with Taco Bell’s smoky Diablo kick and spicy ranch, creating a creamy and balanced new companion for Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken. Frank’s RedHot is the #1 hot sauce brand in the world and a cult favorite. Frank’s RedHot started the Buffalo wing craze in Buffalo, NY back in 1964 and the flavor has kept fans coming back for more ever since. Two flavor icons, one unexpected mashup that proves greatness is born in good company: Buffalo reimagined the Taco Bell way.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken starts with tender, all-white meat chicken, marinated in jalapeño buttermilk flavor and coated in a crunchy blend of breadcrumbs and tortilla chips – the same recipe fans have fallen in love with. That crispy, craveable foundation has become the stage for Taco Bell’s boldest sauce innovations, allowing for the most unexpected yet irresistible flavor pairings.

“For decades, our sauces have become a core part of the Taco Bell experience,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. “Crispy Chicken is our stage for flavor innovation, with every new sauce collaboration breaking new ground. We take our sauces seriously – they’re the hero of our continued success and reinforces there’s no limit to how we reimagine the classics.”

The Buffalo Flavor Rolls Deep

Taco Bell and Frank’s RedHot are turning up Crispy Chicken with Buffalo flavor as the MVP. From handheld favorites to loaded fries, here’s how fans can get their Buffalo fix:

Frank’s RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Burrito: Crispy chicken strips layered with shredded lettuce, crunchy purple cabbage, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Finished with the smoky kick of Frank’s RedHot Diablo or the creamy coolness of Avocado Ranch, available for $5.49.

A soft flour tortilla filled with a Crispy Chicken strip, purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese, topped with your choice of Frank's RedHot Diablo or Avocado Ranch – yours for $2.99, and for a limited time also part of Taco Bell's Welcome Reward picklist for new Rewards Members.

The latest addition to the Crispy Chicken menu piles golden, seasoned Nacho Fries high with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, pico de gallo and a drizzle of Frank's RedHot Diablo – the ultimate flavor-loaded snack for only $4.99.

Crispy Chicken Strips with Spicy Ranch: Four strips of the crispy all-white meat chicken you know and love, coated in a crunchy tortilla chip breading and served up with a choice of Spicy Ranch or Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce for endless dipping and dunking – all for $6.99.

“This collab demonstrates the versatility of Frank’s RedHot by bringing its characteristic balance of bold flavor and heat to ignite every bite, reimagining these classics with a partner that’s just as sauce obsessed as we are.” said Valda Coryat, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc. “Fans are getting the Frank’s RedHot experience they know and love wrapped in new ways with Taco Bell classics: nacho fries, burritos and of course, tacos.”

One Step Closer to Forever Crispy

Crispy Chicken isn’t just back – it’s building its legacy at Taco Bell. Each return unlocks a new flavor chapter, from sweet heat to creamy ranch, proving the brand’s power to innovate on the classics while keeping fans hooked. Frank’s RedHot Diablo raises the bar, serving up a Buffalo sauce remix that proves Crispy Chicken isn’t just a fling, it’s here for the long haul. With eyes still set on locking in fan-favorite crispy chicken items permanently, the future of Taco Bell is crispy.

