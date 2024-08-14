Taco Bell fans in Southern California are in for a nostalgic treat as the brand tests a curated nostalgic menu featuring products that haven’t been available in years. The returning items are part of a menu test looking back and celebrating the most mouth-watering, iconic hits through the decades including the fan-favorite Tostada, Green Burrito, Meximelt, Gordita and Caramel Apple Empanada. The menu will be available at the Barranca (2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606) and Brea restaurant (303 W Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA 92821) August 15 – August 21 and the Fullerton restaurant (31 E Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832) August 15 – August 19, while supplies last.

Taco Bell Through the Decades

The limited nostalgic menu includes:

‘60s – Tostada: The Tostada was one of Taco bell’s original menu items when it opened its first location in 1962. It is comprised of a crispy corn tostada shell, layered with savory refried beans, tangy red sauce, crispy lettuce and shredded cheese, for $2.19.

‘70s – Green Burrito: Gaining popularity in the 1970s, this luscious burrito is filled with savory refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese and green sauce made with green chili, tomatillos, jalapeno peppers and spices, available for $2.49.

‘80s – Meximelt: This legendary ‘80s fave is made with freshly prepared daily pico de gallo, a blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar & monterey jack melted with craveable seasoned beef in a tortilla, available for $2.99.

‘90s – Beef Gordita Supreme: ‘90s kids remember the Gordita, which is making its comeback for $2.99, pillowy warm flatbread filled with savory seasoned beef, cool reduced-fat sour cream, crisp lettuce, blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar & monterey jack and topped with diced tomatoes.

‘00s – Caramel Apple Empanada: Our 2000s star is a golden-brown empanada with a crispy exterior filled with apple pieces and a flavorful creamy filling with caramel notes, available for $2.99.

“Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer. “Now, we’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu.”

Taco Bell is looking into bringing these menu items nationwide later this year for a limited time and while supplies last. More information to be shared at a later date.