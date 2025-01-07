Vicky Bakery, the beloved family-owned Cuban bakery chain founded in Miami, FL, is kicking off the year with a limited time new menu item – the Buffalo Chicken Pastelito. Crafted with chicken, blue cheese, ranch seasoning and a splash of Frank’s RedHot, this hot and tangy creation reimagines the bakery’s iconic pastelito just in time for college football and the NFL’s playoff season. Fans can add the pastry to their viewing spread and/or savor treat all on its own starting now until March 15th at all Vicky Bakery locations.

“At Vicky Bakery, we’re always excited to blend tradition with innovation,” said Alex Santiago, CEO of Vicky Bakery. “Our new Buffalo Chicken Pastelito is our take on comfort food with a kick, created just in time to spice up your NFL playoff celebrations.”

Vicky Bakery is a family-owned Cuban bakery founded in 1972 in Hialeah, Florida. Over the years, it has flourished as a beloved family business. Founded by Antonio and Gelasia Cao, the bakery has since been expanded by their children, who have successfully grown its presence to more than 25 locations across Florida. With plans for continued expansion, the latest Vicky Bakery location recently opened in Fort Myers.

To view the bakery’s menus, visit www.vickybakery.com. For updates on the bakery and its locations, follow them on Instagram at @vickybakery.