They’re some of the largest franchises in the U.S.—and all part of the Inspire Brands family. More importantly, these are concepts offering potential franchisees a powerful way to diversify their portfolios. Through cutting-edge technology, streamlined operations, and strategies built for maximum employee retention, Inspire Brands is redefining what it means to be a multi-brand franchisor.

Download the latest QSR magazine report, created in partnership with Inspire Brands, to learn how top franchises are paving the way for maximum profits and financial stability.

Inside the free report, discover:

What Inspire is doing differently

How to pair brands for maximum ROI

The cutting-edge innovations driving Inspire forward