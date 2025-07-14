Wingstop is pumped to announce its collaboration with one of the brand’s biggest flavor fans and 2025’s #1 basketball draft pick, Paige Bueckers. She is the first of Wingstop’s star-studded Rookie Draft Class – a roster of rising sports stars who bring serious flavor to their games and their Wingstop orders – and now fans can order just as Paige does, with her exclusive meal.

As a lifelong fan who now lives in Wingstop’s hometown of Dallas, Paige has repped her love for the brand for years, famously ordering $540 of Wingstop for her teammates after their national championship win.

“Wingstop has always been part of my routine. Whether it’s a late-night craving or a big win on the court, Wingstop hits every time,” said Paige Bueckers. “People always ask about my go-to order, and I’m hyped to say that now they can order exactly as I do when I pull up to Wingstop with my friends and teammates.”

To celebrate the partnership, fans can now order Paige Bueckers’ Flavor Lineup**, featuring her personal favorites:

6 OG Hot classic wings

6 Hickory Smoked BBQ boneless wings

2 Garlic Parmesan crispy tenders

Large seasoned fries

2 ranch dips

“Paige is a baller – not just because she’s one of Wingstop’s biggest fans, but because she brings her own unique flavor to the game,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “People have been following her every move, and now, fans can order just as Paige does when she’s craving Wingstop. Teaming up with Paige and the next generation of elite athletes – who always bring the flavor – was a no-brainer.”

Fans can order Paige Bueckers’ Flavor Lineup now at Wingstop.com or in the Wingstop app, for a limited time.

*Source: Circana, LLC, CREST, Commercial Foodservice, Chicken Wings by Outlet, Servings Share, March 2024 – February 2025.

**See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.