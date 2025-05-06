Faster pickup. Flexible design. The next evolution in order handoff.

Recent Videos
Wetzel’s Pretzels Debuts Mozzarella Stickz for Limited Time
Wetzel’s Pretzels is turning up the heat with the debut of its latest limited-time menu item: Mozzarella Stickz — crispy, cheesy, portable and perfect for summer snacking. This craveable twist is a new category for the pretzel powerhouse and is available starting at $7.99 at Wetzel’s locations nationwide now through Aug. 31. Crafted with fresh, […]
Juice It Up! Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey on Spicy Collaboration
Juice It Up! is cranking up the heat with a spicy new collaboration. For a limited time, Juice It Up! is teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, to offer guests a hot honey topping option on any Juice It Up! menu items including its popular açai bowls […]
Smalls Sliders Looks to Grow in Texas with Five-Store Plan
Smalls Sliders is continuing to spread its signature Smorange hue in Texas, this time with five Cans slated for Killeen, Temple, and Waco. This is the second deal signed with St. Louis-based entrepreneur Brett Stewart who will now open a total of 11 Cans across various Texas markets—first in Fort Worth and now expanding into Central Texas. […]
Paris Baguette Opens in Virginia Beach, Virginia
Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 638 Hilltop […]
Fazoli’s Offers New Ravioli Dishes Starting at $5.99
Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is bringing the flavor with its all-new, loaded ravioli entrees, available for a limited time at participating locations. Now through June 30, guests can dig into four unique ravioli dishes, which are sure to be stuffed, saucy and seriously satisfying. Each dish […]
Buffalo’s Cafe to Open New Fast-Casual Model in France
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Buffalo’s Cafe and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the expansion of Buffalo’s Cafe in France in partnership with the group behind Big M CIE, opening 10 units in the country with the first three units set to open by 2026. To coincide with the new locations, […]
Krispy Kreme Unveils Mini Doughnuts for Mother’s Day
Krispy Kreme is brightening mom’s day and warming her heart with an all-new Minis for Mom Collection, debuting today and available through Mother’s Day, May 11. The Minis for Mom Collection features four new bright and sunny treats: “Our new minis are a fresh and sweet way to brighten the day for moms and other […]
Blaze Pizza Inks Deal to Open Units in Indiana and Kentucky
Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual, build-your-own pizza brand, is continuing its Midwest expansion with three new locations planned across Indiana and Kentucky. The first restaurant is scheduled to open in Evansville later this summer. The new development is led by hospitality entrepreneur Richie Patel and seasoned franchise operator Manish Malhotra. Together, they bring a […]
DoorDash to Acquire Hospitality Tech Company SevenRooms
DoorDash announced it has reached an agreement to acquire SevenRooms, a New York City-based software company and a global leader in hospitality technology. The move marks a significant expansion of DoorDash’s Commerce Platform capabilities, equipping merchants globally with new tools to grow in-store and delivery sales, build stronger customer relationships, and increase profitability. The acquisition […]
Snarf’s Sandwiches and Snarfburger Announces 3rd Annual Bite Back Hunger Day
Snarf’s Sandwiches and Snarfburger are proud to announce their 3rd annual Snarf’s Bite Back Hunger Day on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, when 100% of all profits will be donated to food banks that serve the communities they call home. This initiative is part of Snarf’s ongoing commitment to fight food insecurity and support their neighbors in […]
