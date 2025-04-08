Faster pickup. Smoother operations. Happier guests.

Recent Videos
You might also like...
Ellianos Coffee Expands Into Mississippi
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announces its expansion into Mississippi, with a new location under development in the state’s southern region. This development marks the sixth state in the company’s footprint, as Ellianos continues to grow as a drive-thru coffee concept based in the Southeast United States. Established in 2002, Ellianos currently […]
Angry Chickz to Open First Texas Location
Angry Chickz, the beloved Nashville hot chicken brand that has captivated food lovers across the West Coast, is bringing its bold, spicy flavors to Houston. The brand’s first Texas location will open on April 25, 2025, at 18207 Egret Bay Blvd. in Webster, just a short drive from the bustling Clear Lake area and a […]
Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens in Johnson City, Tennessee
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, has announced its latest location coming to Johnson City on April 7th with the first 50 customers receiving free burritos in celebration. Located at 1120 West State of Franklin Road, located next to Alumni Hall, this new Bubbakoo’s Burritos is owned and operated by Vick Patel, marking his first location. As a […]
Giordano’s Unveils $100K Sweepstakes
Giordano’s, Chicago’s hometown deep-dish pizza brand, has teamed up with Shared Sweeps to provide online patrons a life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime Chicago vacation and a new Ford Bronco. Just as Giordano’s is passionate about pizza and Chicago, they are granting one lucky winner a dream Chicago vacation when shipping their pizza on www.ship.giordanos.com. The winner will receive […]
16 Handles to Launch Dubai Chocolate Flavor on April 16
National frozen dessert brand 16 Handles is set to launch a Dubai Chocolate frozen yogurt flavor April 16, playing to the viral dessert trend now sweeping the globe. Dubai Chocolate is a luxurious chocolate bar filled with layers of crispy knafeh and rich pistachio, offering a perfect balance of crunch, nuttiness and smooth chocolate. The […]
Subscribe to A.M. Jolt
Get daily updates on quick-serve industry news, tips, and events.
"*" indicates required fields