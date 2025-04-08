Faster pickup. Smoother operations. Happier guests.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, has announced its latest location coming to Johnson City on April 7th with the first 50 customers receiving free burritos in celebration. Located at 1120 West State of Franklin Road, located next to Alumni Hall, this new Bubbakoo’s Burritos is owned and operated by Vick Patel, marking his first location. As a […]