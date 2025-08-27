The restaurant industry is evolving—and women are leading the way. This brand-new report, Inside the Numbers: Women in Restaurants, dives deep into the data, stories, and strategies shaping the future of foodservice leadership.
This isn’t just another industry snapshot. It’s a powerful, visual breakdown of where women stand today in leadership roles, pay equity, career advancement, and work-life balance—and what comes next.
What’s Inside:
- 📊 Hard Data, Clear Insights – See how pay, promotions, and leadership roles stack up across the industry.
- 💡 Voices of Leaders – Hear directly from executives breaking barriers in foodservice.
- 🌎 Conference Highlights – A behind-the-scenes look at WiRL’s Together Summit, where hundreds of women leaders shared knowledge, strategies, and inspiration.
- 📍 By the Numbers – From age and education trends to geography, work-life balance, and performance-based compensation, this report uncovers the patterns shaping success.
- ✅ Actionable Takeaways – Recommendations for equitable compensation and leadership advancement that can reshape the industry.
"*" indicates required fields
By clicking 'Submit' above and registering for this content, I acknowledge and agree to WTWH Media's Terms and Conditions and to WTWH Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by WTWH Media, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with WTWH Media's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information may be shared with any sponsor(s) of the content, and that they may contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.