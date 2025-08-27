The restaurant industry is evolving—and women are leading the way. This brand-new report, Inside the Numbers: Women in Restaurants, dives deep into the data, stories, and strategies shaping the future of foodservice leadership.

This isn’t just another industry snapshot. It’s a powerful, visual breakdown of where women stand today in leadership roles, pay equity, career advancement, and work-life balance—and what comes next.

What’s Inside:

📊 Hard Data, Clear Insights – See how pay, promotions, and leadership roles stack up across the industry.

– See how pay, promotions, and leadership roles stack up across the industry. 💡 Voices of Leaders – Hear directly from executives breaking barriers in foodservice.

– Hear directly from executives breaking barriers in foodservice. 🌎 Conference Highlights – A behind-the-scenes look at WiRL’s Together Summit, where hundreds of women leaders shared knowledge, strategies, and inspiration.

– A behind-the-scenes look at WiRL’s Together Summit, where hundreds of women leaders shared knowledge, strategies, and inspiration. 📍 By the Numbers – From age and education trends to geography, work-life balance, and performance-based compensation, this report uncovers the patterns shaping success.

– From age and education trends to geography, work-life balance, and performance-based compensation, this report uncovers the patterns shaping success. ✅ Actionable Takeaways – Recommendations for equitable compensation and leadership advancement that can reshape the industry.