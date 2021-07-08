Teenagers Surge Back Into the Restaurant Workforce

Here’s an illustration of the hiring crisis: According to a July 6 report from Snagajob, the term “labor shortage” was searched more in May 2021 than during any other month in Google’s history. Not a COVID-19-specific event, but the entire stretch of the search engine’s two-decade-plus existence.

The industry added 194,300 jobs in June—nearly one in every four jobs created were in restaurants—per the Department of Labor. Even so, restaurants remained nearly 1.3 million workers below February 2020.

In particular, jobs in the quick-service industry are 20 percent down compared to life before the virus, seeing 5 percent month-over-month growth and 3 percent year-over-year expansion. Sit-down restaurant jobs are 41 percent lower, with month-over-month numbers declining 13 percent. Year-over-year figures are up 11 percent from the COVID bottom.

And while all of this evolves, workers’ wages have risen substantially, up 3.6 percent overall, year-over-year. In particular, hospitality workers made 7.9 percent more in June than February 2020.

Throughout the crisis, customers have shown a tendency to offer restaurants a break with COVID issues. Whether that’s staffing, wait times, pared-down menus, and so forth. But that clock appears to be ticking.

The chatter from guests mentioning restaurants being understaffed in online reviews and feedback is climbing, Black Box Intelligence said. From February to March, “understaffed” mentions increased 181 percent for full-service restaurants; 78 percent for quick-service.

So restaurants are scrambling to staff up as summer demand kicks into gear.

Chipotle on Thursday announced it was using “TikTok Resumes” to recruit “purpose-driven Gen Z applicants.” It’s also hosting a “Coast-to-Coast Career Day” on July 15, with the goal of hiring an additional 15,000 employees.

“Due to the competitive labor market, Chipotle is continuing to experiment with new methods of meeting its potential applicants where they are,” the company said. TikTok Resumes allows prospective employees to showcase their personalities in ways that aren’t available in traditional resumes or sit-down interviews. Candidates apply to Chipotle through video resumes on the social media platform.

The brand, in recent months, increased wages from $11 to $18 per hour (a $15 average at the hourly level) and laid out a career ladder for people to advance to a “Restaurateur” role, which is defined as the highest-level GM. In as little as three-and-half years, a Chipotle worker can bring home $100,000. Since the start of 2021, it’s hired more than 82,000 crew members and promoted north of 4,200 people.

But let’s circle the TikTok initiative. Among the many labor challenges on deck, there is one welcomed trend emerging for restaurants.

The fact hourly workers are suddenly commanding $15 an hour and above, is helping to surge teenagers back into the equation, reversing a sloping trend that started after the Great Recession.

In May, 33.2 percent of Americans aged 16–19 had jobs, according to the DOL. Even after slipping to 31.9 percent in June, it’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels. And more notably, 33.2 percent is the largest count since 2008.

Neeta Fogg, Paul Harrington and Ishwar Khatiwada, researchers at Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets and Policy annually release an forecast for the teenage summer job market, as reported by Fortune. This year, they believe 31.5 percent of 16–to–19-year-olds will boast jobs—the best summer since 2008.

Returning to the historic trend line, 50 percent of teenagers held jobs in August 1978, per the DOL. It’s a mark the country has not reached since. According to Drexel researchers, just 26.4 percent of teenagers worked last summer.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found 1.7 million teens clocked in at restaurants in 2018—the same number as 2007. The key there is the figure stagnated despite the total restaurant count leaping 16 percent.

Overall, 41.3 percent of teens held a job in 2007. By 2018, it was 35.1 percent.

According to the National Restaurant Association, teenagers once outnumbered adults aged 55 years or older in the industry 3 to 1. It slid to 2 to 1 before COVID. And that older demographic rose by 70 percent between 2007–2018.

For the first time in history, the unemployment rate for teens aged 16-19 has fallen below that of workers aged 20 to 24, the DOL reported.