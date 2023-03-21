As Bad Ass Coffee Transforms, its ‘Aloha Spirit’ Remains Alive and Well

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii sits at one of those inflections where potential and innovation hold hands in development. There are 28 units open, 12 under construction, and more than 90 sold. So what the legacy brand’s next act looks like remains a fluid question. And one, CEO Scott Snyder feels, Taylor Swift might provide the blueprint for.

Will coffee chains really be a “third-place” five years from now? Five months? Can you walk into a Starbucks and see the mobile-order shelf stacked up and still envision a future where a gathering spot trumps on-the-go, transactional convenience?

The answer isn’t quite as black-and-white as it might seem, Snyder says. Just look at Swift’s “Eras Tour,” which sent Ticketmaster into shambles and spawned class-action lawsuits against the company. It kicked off this past Friday in Glendale, Arizona, and broke Madonna’s record for the most-attended female concert in U.S. history at over 69,000 people.

“People are wanting to gather again and in big numbers,” Snyder says. “I’m not going to say like never before, but people want to gather. They want to be with other people. And coffee being such a social and communal sort of product, and experience, we think it’s important.”

This isn’t to suggest Bad Ass Coffee, which began in 1989 on Hawaii’s Big Island and was sold to Royal Aloha Coffee, LLC in 2019, is going to start opening expansive cafes and abandon to-go, however. It’s far more nuanced.

Given Bad Ass Coffee’s relative size and horizon—the brand awarded 45 franchise agreements last year and opened eight locations—the future is about choice and being nimble, Snyder says. That, he believes, is where the pandemic progressed quick service, and coffee concepts in particular.

“We’re going to design models that meet the needs of the consumer, but also meet the needs of the location,” he says.

There’s no denying COVID reset the category’s trajectory. Even before the crisis, Starbucks’ business had begun to reflect a mobile-powered generation. Some 80 percent of the brand’s customer orders in the U.S. were “on-the-go” pre-pandemic. AKA drive-thru, in a café at point-of-sale, or through mobile order for pickup or delivery.

COVID provided kindling for a combustible trend. This past quarter, mobile order and pay, drive-thru, and delivery delivered 72 percent of domestic revenue for Starbucks. It appreciated mobile order usage at 27 percent of transactions in company units—a record figure.

Snyder says Bad Ass Coffee execs bounced around theories when trying to predict where it all might settle. You still see the third-place, but it’s surely with less regularity. “What we’ve come up with is there are so many people working from home now that they come to the coffee shop in the middle of the day,” he says. “It’s a rest. Which, again, takes us back to the café, right? They want a place. They’ve got to get away from the computer. Get out of the living room or their study. So when they come to the café, that’s a rest, that’s an escape.”

The aim for Bad Ass Coffee is to deliver against all of these evolving points. Not unlike how Starbucks has begun to weigh 90 percent of its growth toward drive-thrus. Meanwhile, the java giant still plans to open Pickup locations, units without cafes, and it also just debuted a 23,000-square foot, three-story Reserve in the Empire State Building, complete with hands-on workshops and guided tasting flights.

At the onset of COVID, Snyder says, coffee disruptions were apparent, thanks mainly to mobility restrictions. Many brands proclaimed they were done with the café. Ghost kitchens sprung up and delivery unlocked the transactional boom of cold beverage innovation. While that wasn’t for everyone, Snyder says, it signaled a changing tide.

This moment also just so happened to coincide with Bad Ass Coffee's brand relaunch. Cafes in new prototypes were getting smaller. And the chain started designing units without them as well. What’s vital now, though, Snyder says, is to understand what the market calls for instead of knee-jerk reacting to headlines—like “the third-place is dead,” for instance.

“Is it going to be in all of our stores? Nope,” Snyder says of cafes. “But we still think that’s an important element. Especially in store locations that serve as the hub of that community. Whether that’s a downtown location or a small, town center location. Even in our destination locations. Families and couples and individuals who are going on vacation, they want to get that cup of coffee and they want to sit down and relax; enjoy the view.”