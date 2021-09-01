COVID’s Remarkable Impact on Restaurants, 18 Months Later

Follow the sales
Consumer spending in restaurants trended upward throughout the first half of 2021. Rising vaccination numbers, stimulus payments, and healthy household balance sheets helped diners open their wallets. One common theme of COVID that differs greatly from the Great Recession is discretionary income. There’s money to go around.
With restaurants, it allowed guests to continue ordering takeout more frequently than before while also ramping up on-premises visits as capacity restrictions dropped off.
As a result, the Association said, the 2021 forecast for restaurant sales is now projected to total $789 billion in 2021, a 19.7 percent increase from last year.
How it breaks down:
Restaurant and foodservice industry F&B sales
Eating and drinking places
- 2019 sales (billions): $615.9
- 2020 sales (billions): $497.6
- 19–20 percentage change: –19.2 percent
- 2021 sales (billions): $609
- 20–21 percentage change: 22.4 percent
- 20–21 real percentage change: 18.4 percent
Note: The 20–21 percentage change (not the “real” definition), is based on unrounded data and may not match calculations based on data rounded to one decimal point.
Full-service segment
- 2019 sales (billions): $285
- 2020 sales (billions): $199.5
- 19–20 percentage change: –30 percent
- 2021 sales (billions): $255
- 20–21 percentage change: 27.8 percent
- 20–21 real percentage change: 24.2 percent
Limited-service segment
- 2019 sales (billions): $308.9
- 2020 sales (billions): $290.4
- 19–20 percentage change: –6 percent
- 2021 sales (billions): $339
- 20–21 percentage change: 16.8 percent
- 20–21 real percentage change: 10.5 percent
Bars and taverns
- 2019 sales (billions): $22
- 2020 sales (billions): $7.7
- 19–20 percentage change: –65 percent
- 2021 sales (billions): $15
- 20–21 percentage change: 94.8 percent
- 20–21 real percentage change: 91.3 percent
All other foodservice establishments (managed services or contractors, lodging, etc.)
- 2019 sales (billions): $248.4
- 2020 sales (billions): $161.5
- 19–20 percentage change: –35 percent
- 2021 sales (billions): $180
- 20–21 percentage change: 11.5 percent
- 20–21 real percentage change: 8 percent
Total
- 2019 sales (billions): $864.3
- 2020 sales (billions): $659
- 19–20 percentage change: –23.8 percent
- 2021 sales (billions): $789
- 20–21 percentage change: 19.7 percent
- 20–21 real percentage change: 15.7 percent
The heart of this outlook stems from the oft-mentioned “pent-up demand.” Namely, as it concerns on-premises dining.
Per the Association, the percentage of adults who say they’re not using restaurants as often as they’d like (suggesting they want to do this more often) paints a telling picture.
January 2020
- Eating on-premises at restaurants: 45 percent
- Purchasing takeout/delivery from restaurants: 44 percent
April 2020
- Eating on-premises at restaurants: 83 percent
- Purchasing takeout/delivery from restaurants: 52 percent
June 2020
- Eating on-premises at restaurants: 74 percent
- Purchasing takeout/delivery from restaurants: 42 percent
September 2020
- Eating on-premises at restaurants: 71 percent
- Purchasing takeout/delivery from restaurants: 36 percent
December 2020
- Eating on-premises at restaurants: 67 percent
- Purchasing takeout/delivery from restaurants: 33 percent
March 2021
- Eating on-premises at restaurants: 58 percent
- Purchasing takeout/delivery from restaurants: 31 percent
June 2021
- Eating on-premises at restaurants: 50 percent
- Purchasing takeout/delivery from restaurants: 28 percent
Meanwhile, as of July, 39 states and the District of Columbia had reopened to 100 percent indoor capacity. Eleven states (and Puerto Rico) were open at varying capacities ranging from 50 to 80 percent. A graph below from the Association lays out the recovery.
The commodity challenge
Wholesale food prices have spiked in recent month, according to preliminary BLS data. The Producer Price Index for “All Foods,” or the change in average prices paid to domestic producers for their output, is on pace to post its largest annual increase since 2014.
In one example, Wingstop noted in July that wings cost as low as 99 cents per pound in 2020. But bone-in wing prices, by mid-summer, had soared about 125 percent, year-over-year. What made this issue somewhat unique and without a clear timeline, is the fact the rise was fueled not so much for chicken demand and more competitors flooding the space, but by labor shortages at plants and lower chicken hatchability rates. The short of that—wing process should remain elevated for the rest of 2021.
A microcosm of this, however, was Wingstop’s ability to leverage supplier partnerships and minimize bone-in wing price inflation to an effective 65 percent increase. A lot of restaurants, Texas Roadhouse being one recent case, was forced to buy more product on the open market and outside the cost parameters of its original contracts. Doing so pushed costs for basket items (beef in particular) higher than anticipated.
Wholesale food prices (producer price index—all foods)
- January: 0.6 percent
- February: 1.3 percent
- March: 1.1 percent
- April: 2.8 percent
- May: 2.5 percent
- June: 2.2 percent
Here’s an overview of what’s going on with commodities themselves, according to the BLS and Producer Price Index.
Items posting the highest cost increases between June 2020 and June 2021
- Fats and oils: 42.2 percent
- Beef: 41.4 percent
- Pork: 32.7 percent
- Processed poultry: 27.4 percent
- Seafood: 18.8 percent
- Eggs: 16.3 percent
- Flour: 12.7 percent
It’s been far more newsworthy of late when a restaurant responds to the above pressures (labor included) by doing something other than raising prices. Returning to Wingstop, the chain typically raises menu price 1–2 percent one to two times per year, but that could pick up in frequency and size in the coming months, the company said.
Chipotle in June noted it was upping prices 3.5–4 percent so it could lift average wages to $15 per hour.
By brand, it’s become an increasingly common response this summer. And the same is true more broadly.
Consumer prices for food away from home hiked 3.9 percent on a year-to-date basis through June, which put menu prices on track to register their strongest annual increase since 2008. Again, it reflects higher input costs—particular food and labor, with wholesale food costs increasing at their fastest rate in seven years. Hourly earnings are rising at a pace more than double that of the overall private sector.
Annual growth in Consumer Price Index—food away from home versus food at home
2017
- Grocery prices: –0.2 percent
- Menu prices: 2.3 percent
2018
- Grocery prices: 0.4 percent
- Menu prices: 2.6 percent
2019
- Grocery prices: 0.9 percent
- Menu prices: 3.1 percent
2020
- Grocery prices: 3.5 percent
- Menu prices: 3.4 percent
2021 (year-to-date through June)
- Grocery prices: 2.2 percent
- Menu prices: 3.9 percent