COVID’s Remarkable Impact on Restaurants, 18 Months Later

The current state of the restaurant industry isn’t easy to characterize. Remember in March 2020 when officials thought the country would shake off COVID-19 by Easter? We’re now 18-plus months removed from the onset of shutdowns, and yet restrictions continue to crop back up and case numbers are as volatile as ever thanks to the Delta variant. Debates rage over masks, vaccines, federal aid, and whether or not businesses should be at the mercy of consumer demand or government mandates.

In a lot of ways, the start line feels more familiar than the vision of a post-pandemic world. Yet still, 2021 is more of a transition year for restaurants than the disruptive force 2020 was. The pivots made during the depths of the crisis will help operators respond to whatever comes next. It’s a matter of navigating present and lingering challenges, like labor, commodities, and consumer expectations, while also considering life on the other side. And many restaurants are still working back to even after taking on significant debt in the last year-and-half.

The National Restaurant Association released its 2021 Mid-Year State of the Restaurant Industry Update on Tuesday. It illustrated the impact of COVID and took a look at key indicators and trends influencing the sector’s recovery.

The No. 1 challenge

July marked the seventh consecutive month of staffing growth, which translates to a net increase of 1.3 million jobs over the first seven months of 2021. However, as has been the headline for some time, eating and drinking place are building to a lower threshold. Meaning, despite steady mobility, the industry remains roughly a million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. Or 8 percent down. This despite many brands generating sales well above 2019 levels due to increased off-premises business running alongside pent-up demand for dining in and reconnection.

It’s why some restaurants, like Red Robin, have had to limit operating hours despite the fact people are ready to return. In Red Robin locations with 100 percent capacity and full, normal hours, same-store sales grew 7 percent against 2019 levels in Q2. Margin was also 1.8 percent better at 19.5 percent. However, systemwide, the chain’s comps declined 2.4 percent versus the two-year view, proving just how significant the labor shortage’s effect on sales recovery has been. Red Robin CEO Paul Murphy, a former Noodles & Company executive chairman, said the brand’s recent sales softness was timing, not brand related.

The other thing to consider with many of the hiring initiatives at hand, from benefit programs to wage increases to national events, is the near-term burden. Red Robin spent $1.6 million in incremental labor costs in Q2 as it pushed investments toward hiring and training resources, as well as retention and sign-on bonuses. Papa John’s said in July it was offering new hiring, referral, and appreciation bonuses for its 14,000 front-line team members in the company’s corporate restaurants and supply chain. The cost: roughly $2.5 million over the remainder of 2021.

An additional example of how restaurants are balancing the cost-benefit labor equation like never before—burger brand Hopdoddy recently saw the first recipients to its “512 program.” GMs who have been with the company five years receive a bonus of a full-year’s salary, plus a 28-day paid sabbatical.

According to Black Box Intelligence’s 2021 Total Rewards Report, more companies are offering pandemic-related benefits, and it’s not even close.

General manager

Flexible scheduling

2019: 31 percent

2021: 50 percent

Financial planning

2019: 23 percent

2021: 36 percent

Family/elder care leave

2019: 2 percent

2021: 32 percent

Hourly team members

Flexible scheduling

2019: 35 percent

2021: 54 percent

Financial planning

2019: 17 percent

2021: 41 percent

Family/elder care leave

2019: 2 percent

2021: 29 percent

Between April 2020 and June 2021, the full-service segment was 626,000 jobs (11 percent) under pre-COVID employment marks. Staffing levels in the limited-service segment are down 175,000 jobs (4 percent).

Additionally, and in response to pent-up demand and reopenings, job vacancies in the hospitality sector soared to record levels in the first half of the year. The restaurants and accommodations sector had more than 1.4 million openings on the last business day of June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Strikingly, it was more than double January’s level and the highest monthly reading since the BLS’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover data series began in 2000.

Put simply, compared with 10.1 million openings in the overall economy in June, competition for talent is fierce, the Association said.

Restaurant operators echoed that point. A full 75 percent said recruiting and retaining employees was their No. 1 challenge in the Association’s most recent survey. In January, the number was 8 percent. The June/July figure represents the highest level in nearly 20 years of the Association’s monthly tracking.

Percentage of operators that said recruiting and retaining employees is their top challenge