From Pizza Hut to Pupatella: The Story of a Pizzeria Revival

Pizza Hut has worked hard in recent years to remove itself from red roof casual-dining spots in favor of off-premises-focused locations. Hundreds of stores have shut down as part of the ongoing strategy.

For Pupatella, an eight-unit pizzeria based in the DMV area, it’s a classic case of “another man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” That’s what the chain found in Reston, Virginia, a few years ago when it debuted inside a former Pizza Hut that originally opened in the mid-1970s. The space had everything Pupatella needed to achieve its goal of being a higher-class neighborhood pizzeria, says COO Michael Berger, including a standalone building, ample parking, and convenient patio space. Most importantly, it’s “right dead center” in the community.

Berger understands the power of these neighborhood spots on a personal level. The executive grew up near the Reston location and remembers being part of little league team parties.

“There's not a lot of them left,” Berger says. “We saw this one and we're like, ‘Huh, I wonder what other Pizza Huts are out there that might still be hanging around, that might be looking to make a move out of that stage. That then led us to looking for some more of those types of locations.”

Pupatella moved into another Pizza Hut store a month and a half ago in Leesburg, Virginia, and is in the process of completing a third renovation in Columbia, Maryland. That one is scheduled to open in early 2024.

Pizza Hut is well-known for its classic red top hat look, but it eventually transformed into more of a traditional roof over the years. At the Reston location, Pupatella decided to bring the look back and removed cladding to expose the original roof. The chain added black matte metal to match its color scheme and undid low ceilings so customers could look up into the cavity of the building. During these retrofits, Pupatella can save money on basic equipment like a walk-in cooler and doors, but the brand believes it's best to scrape nearly everything.

“These buildings have been around so long and the construction is so old that it makes sense to just redo the mechanical and everything inside of the restaurant just to make sure it's as resilient as we needed it to be,” says CEO Cord Thomas.

The changes are necessary for Pupatella to capture the right experience. Enzo Algarme, who founded the chain with his wife Anastasiya in 2007, was professionally trained in Naples, Italy, and noticed a gap in the marketplace when he arrived in the U.S. in the early 2000s. There weren’t good options for Neapolitan pizza unless it was white tablecloth.

Pupatella is for families that don’t want to drive to Washington, D.C. to get a quality slice of pizza. It's the pizza you bring to your friend’s house. The brand also lends itself to date night at an approachable price point. Customers that order two pizzas can get $10 off a bottle of wine, which brings the price to around $15 per bottle.