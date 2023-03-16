From Pizza Hut to Pupatella: The Story of a Pizzeria Revival

When Pupatella’s next pizzeria becomes approved by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana—the legal Italian entity defining what Neapolitan pizza should be—the company will have the most certified locations of any concept in the U.S. To obtain certification, the pizza must be made according to a 200-year-old technique and only wood-fired ovens are allowed.
“Our goal was to become a top-quality pizzeria in an approachable, comfortable environment—inside these communities that don't have to drive into D.C. to get that top-quality pizza," Berger says. "We’re here in your neighborhood. And so that's been a lot of our passion for our growth is to bring this style of pizza into neighborhoods where it may be something that they never had the opportunity to have right in their backyard.”
Guests order at the counter in most locations, but the chain is experimenting with a full-service model. Pupatella has found that in new markets, a casual-dining setup makes it easier to explain its story and manage the line. The company likes what it sees thus far, but hasn’t committed toward a systemwide change yet.
Thomas is well aware that Pupatella is zigging while everyone else is zagging in the industry. There are several full-service chains—IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings, P.F. Chang’s, Friendly’s, TGI Fridays, and more—that are opting for quick service due to higher construction costs and bigger off-premises mixes. But Cord says people are more discerning with their dollars nowadays, and they want to spend on valuable experiences. The CEO wants to keep that in-restaurant atmosphere in place.
“How do we bring that back? Just as we're trying to bring back the neighborhood pizzeria and bring folks locally as opposed to the corporate pizza places,” Cord says. “How can we help bring something more local back and more curated to the guests and just give them a better experience? We think it's going to be a winning strategy. People are really looking for those higher touch points and really looking for just something different. It doesn't feel like they're trying to be forced out of a restaurant. They can just enjoy time with their family and friends.”
Looking toward the future, Pupatella will continue to build inside the DMV market. The brand secured its second round of financing from investors to open 10-15 additional locations. It’s focused on building as north as Baltimore and as south as Gainesville, Virginia. Pupatella targets between 2,500 and 2,800 square feet, 80-100 seats inside, and about 50 seats on the outside.
All stores are corporately owned except for one in Richmond, Virginia. Cord says the brand wants to understand the model before it asks operators to replicate it. Operational details have to be worked out, but at its core, Pupatella knows what it wants to be.
“The whole pizza market has become this thing where people just pick up these boxes of pizza to take home and they're not excited about it,” Cord says. “There's no experience associated with it, and we really see an opportunity in the market to bring that back. We engage in the community and coming in and enjoying just a normal pizza dinner on a Friday or Saturday night.”