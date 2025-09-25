Aroma Joe’s, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage franchises, is celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29th with a FREE 16-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee for all guests.* AJ’s Rewards members have even more to celebrate and will receive one FREE 24-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee reward to be used from September 29th – October 6th.

“National Coffee Day is made extra special this year as we also celebrate our 25th anniversary,” said Carrie Riley, Aroma Joe’s Chief Marketing Officer. “From our first small drive-thru hut in East Rochester, New Hampshire in 2000 to today, Aroma Joe’s has remained steadfast in our mission to positively impact people and communities. We invite everyone to celebrate the day.”

Unlike many competitors, Aroma Joe’s proprietary coffee blends are 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified and audited annually against environmental, social, and economic criteria to protect farmers, and biodiversity and foster a culture of respect. The craft roasted coffee is not only sustainably grown and ethically sourced but creates beverages that are full-flavored, rich, and deliciously smooth. In 2021, Aroma Joe’s created the Aroma Joe’s® Honduras Coffee Farmers Group – a select group of Honduran coffee farmers that produce and supply coffee to Aroma Joe’s proprietary standards. These farmers receive a $.20/lb. premium for each green coffee pound submitted for processing.

Continuing the 25th anniversary celebration, Aroma Joe’s is also hosting a Dream Vacation Contest through October 31, 2025: one lucky customer will win the ultimate freedom to plan the vacation of a lifetime, worth $25,000. Customers simply need to text “Getaway” to 83051 to enter; no purchase necessary.* One lucky winner will get $25,000 to design their getaway to a destination of their choosing, working with Aroma Joe’s designated travel agent. Those who opt in on the text will also be entered to win prizes like a $25 AJ’s Rewards Credit, swag, free coffee, and more.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes open to residents of CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NY, PA, & RI, 18+. Ends 10/31/25. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules visit https://aromajoesdreamvacation.com/