Who says you can’t have breakfast for dessert? Treat yourself to a heaping helping of childhood nostalgia with the new Cap’n Crunch Cereal Shake from America’s oldest franchised restaurant chain, A&W Restaurants.

The Cap’n Crunch Cereal Shake, available for a limited time only, is a blend of creamy vanilla soft serve and berry-licious bits of real Cap’n Crunch served in A&W’s iconic frosty glass mug.

Every sip is a delicious trip down memory lane to a time of Saturday morning cartoons and bowls overflowing with sweet, crunchy breakfast cereal.

“A&W is always looking for ways to bring joy and excitement to our dining experience,” said Liz Bazner, VP of Marketing & Innovation at A&W. “Our new Cap’n Crunch Cereal Shake is a perfect example of the kind of innovative menu item that’s sure to bring a smile to our customers’ faces.”

The Cap’n Crunch Cereal Shake is available while supplies last at participating A&W Restaurants. Price and participation may vary. Contact your local A&W Restaurant directly to confirm availability.