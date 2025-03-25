Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, again bolsters its Nevada presence with the announcement of a three-store signed agreement in Henderson. Behind the deal is local entrepreneur Grant Vermillion, alongside his wife and son, with their first location slated to open this year.

Nevada Footprint

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is rapidly expanding its footprint in Nevada, with plans to grow throughout the Las Vegas area. Often referred to as the “Ninth Hawaiian Island,” Las Vegas offers a unique cultural connection, making it an ideal market for the brand. The city’s booming tourism sector and strong demand for high-quality coffee experiences further highlight its potential. Future expansion will focus on key areas within the Las Vegas metro, positioning Bad Ass Coffee for sustained success in the region.

New 3-Store Deal

Grant Vermillion, an elementary school physical education teacher with over 25 years of experience, is deeply rooted in his community. In addition to his teaching role, he coaches for the Nevada Rush Soccer Club, a local nonprofit focused on long-term player development and personal growth. Eager to explore new business opportunities, Grant discovered Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. A devoted family man, he has brought his wife and son into the franchise agreement, which will introduce three new locations to the Las Vegas suburbs.

“We chose to franchise with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii because their brand perfectly aligns with our commitment to making a positive difference in the community,” said Grant Vermillion. “Their values and sense of camaraderie resonate deeply with my work at Nevada Rush Soccer Club, and we saw a great opportunity to collaborate. There’s also a strong demand for flavorful coffee in our area, and our family is excited to be part of bringing more Bad Ass Coffee locations to Las Vegas.”

“The growth we’re seeing in Nevada is incredibly exciting, and continuing to expand into the Las Vegas area is a key milestone for the brand,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Las Vegas offers great potential for us, and we’re confident that Grant and his family will make a meaningful impact on the Henderson community as they continue to expand their partnership with us. Their passion for both the brand and their community truly embodies the kind of franchisee we love to work with.”

Franchise Sales

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

As Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii continues its ambitious journey to establish a nationwide presence, the brand is redefining franchising through a collaborative partnership with franchisees. With a proven business model, innovative technology, and a brand that resonates with modern consumers, as well as a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, franchisees are guided through every step of their journey to success with Bad Ass Coffee.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

With its unique blend of Hawaiian culture and responsible growth, Bad Ass Coffee offers a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs ready to join a thriving community of operators.