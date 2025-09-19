bb.q Chicken, the globally acclaimed Korean fried chicken brand, officially opened its latest South Carolina location in Indian Land on August 15, 2025. As this vibrant community continues to grow as one of the Carolinas’ fastest-growing areas, bb.q Chicken is thrilled to join the wave of new dining destinations redefining the local food scene.

The Indian Land location offers dine-in, to-go, and delivery options, allowing guests to enjoy a freshly prepared meal on-site or savor the brand’s signature chicken in the comfort of their home – the perfect way to reward yourself after a long day.

Known for its uncompromising quality, bb.q Chicken stands for “Best of the Best Quality,” pronounced “bee-bee-que,” not “barbecue.” With over 200 locations across the U.S., the brand’s expansion reflects its growing popularity and the increasing demand from fans nationwide, which the brand deeply values and is incredibly grateful for.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Korean fried chicken for the first time, bb.q Chicken Indian Land promises crispy, flavorful chicken served in a modern, welcoming atmosphere.

Come taste the difference and see why bb.q Chicken is winning hearts across the country – now in Indian Land, South Carolina!

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Indian Land]

8106 Charlotte Hwy suite 109, Indian Land, SC 29707