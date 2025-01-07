Birdcall – a beloved Denver-based craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – has announced the launch of its franchise opportunity with plans for expansion across the United States, with an initial focus on the Western and Southwestern states.

With 12 corporate-owned restaurants already serving throngs of customers throughout Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, Birdcall intends to open at least 5-7 new restaurants this year. The aim is to have more than 200 locations open and operating nationwide by the end of 2028.

“Birdcall isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a lifestyle. The fast-casual dining market is growing rapidly, and Birdcall is leading the charge with a model that’s built to scale. Whether it’s our signature dishes, unforgettable designed spaces, or innovative ordering systems, Birdcall is a brand that resonates with today’s customers,” said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. “There’s great opportunity for growth and we’re looking forward to working with franchisees who are well connected in their community, passionate about food, and are excited to bring our efficient, craveable, and exciting brand to their market.”

Founded in 2016, Birdcall opened its first location in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood and quickly began providing a new kind of dining experience – enhanced through a blend of all-natural chicken, superior hospitality, and innovative design. Aside from the food, the restaurant’s focus was the ordering experience and creating a new way to enjoy great food fast, while receiving a full-service meal.

Today, Birdcall is redefining fast-casual dining and setting a new standard for what’s possible in the restaurant industry. With cutting-edge technology, a customer experience that wows, and a menu that keeps guests coming back, Birdcall has built a brand that is flying high.

Technology-Driven Efficiency. Birdcall is a tech-driven brand. From its proprietary ordering platform, Poncho, to its seamless online ordering system, technology powers every aspect of Birdcall. This translates to streamlined operations, reduced overhead costs, and a customer experience that keeps guests coming back.

Experience-Driven Dining with Birdcall. Birdcall is changing the fast-casual game with standout design and unforgettable guest experiences. Vibrant interiors, custom arcade games, bold art, and unique outdoor features like putting greens make each location a local favorite.

Crave-Worthy Menu. Birdcall’s chef-inspired menu is highlighted by 10 all-natural crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches. Some of those sandwiches include the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; the Spicy Szechuan with spicy Szechuan chili oil, honey ginger coleslaw, and charred scallion kewpie mayo; and the grilled chicken Caesar. There’s even a Veggie sandwich with an animal-free crispy cutlet, kimchi coleslaw, sriracha aioli, and cilantro.

The menu also features sliders, hand cut tenders & nuggets, and several specialty salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of nine sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as 15 house-made sauces.

Beyond its culinary focus, Birdcall emphasizes community engagement through its 1% Back initiative, which pledges a portion of sales to local nonprofits and organizations. They integrate with their communities and embrace this pledge by providing meal donations, giving supplies to neighboring schools, hosting local nonprofits for restaurant nights in which a portion of sales are donated back to the organization, and more.

“We’ve created a thriving business model with diverse revenue streams, including takeout, catering, and innovative partnerships that boost profitability,” said Birdcall CFO Ryan O’Haro. “Backed by a proven track record, loyal customers, and a fresh approach to fast-casual dining, we rise above the competition. Birdcall isn’t just another franchise concept – it’s the future of food franchising.”

While the expansion will focus on establishing free-standing locations, Birdcall recognizes the potential for additional opportunities that can bring the brand’s unique offerings to a wider audience. Endcaps with or without drive-thrus and non-traditional locations in colleges, professional buildings, sports arenas, event centers, and amusement parks will also represent new targets.

With AUV’s of nearly $2.9 million and a franchise fee of $50,000, Birdcall is providing franchise partners an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an emerging brand in the ever-growing chicken franchise industry. The total investment to open a 2,300 square-foot restaurant that typically seats about 150 people and employs approximately 25 people ranges from $642,000 to $2,300,000.