Birdcall—the Denver-based craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more—is closing out the year with a bold new addition: the Mega Mozzarella Chicken Parm, a limited-time offering available from November 1-December 31.

The Mega Mozzarella features Birdcall’s signature all-natural crispy chicken topped with fried mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, and marinara sauce, all nestled in a perfectly toasted brioche bun.

Priced at $9.95, the indulgent creation is available at all Birdcall locations for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

“Birdcall fans love when we go big, and this one’s as bold and cheesy as it gets,” said Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta. “The Mega Mozzarella is a comfort food moment designed to warm up the season and bring people together through great flavor.”