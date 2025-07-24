Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first restaurant in Granbury located at 1440 E Highway 377. Chicken Salad Chick of Granbury is inviting the community to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, July 29, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

To kick off this new grand opening in Texas, Chicken Salad Chick will offer guests a taste of its Southern charm and community spirit with a week of exclusive deals and giveaways. Some of the exciting offerings include:

Tuesday, July 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. *

– – The first guest in line at will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. * Wednesday, July 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick T-Shirt! **

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick T-Shirt! ** Thursday, July 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler! **

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler! ** Friday, August 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 20oz Tervis Tumbler! ***

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 20oz Tervis Tumbler! *** Saturday, August 2 – The first 60 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Large Cooler or Tote Bag! ****

Chicken Salad Chick of Granbury is the first opening by couple Mark Blessing and Amanda Krause and the inaugural Chick in Hood County. As an experienced and longtime franchise owner with the Great Clips network, Blessing joins the brand with an extensive background in franchise business management and leadership. Krause brings her own expertise, having managed their family-owned consignment store, Blessed Again, while her background in veterinary medicine honed her client relations and operational management skills. Together, the pair are slated to develop two new Chicks in the Stephenville and Abilene areas in the coming years.

“Chicken Salad Chick is one of those brands that we connected with instantly. We had lunch one day at Chicken Salad Chick, and less than a year later, we’re opening the first Chick in my town,” said Mark Blessing, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Granbury. “I’ve lived in Granbury for 15 years and operated a business here for more than two decades – this town is home. It’s a dynamic, growing city full of great people, and just a fun place to be. Chicken Salad Chick’s mission to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others aligns perfectly with the culture we’ve built in our other business, and we look forward to continuing that spirit here.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Granbury restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

“We are eagerly building on our current momentum in the state of Texas and look forward to continued growth with Mark, Amanda and their team,” said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “It’s a privilege to work with such dedicated and seasoned franchise partners who extend our brand’s reach in new markets. Given their ties and connection to Granbury, we are thankful for Mark and Amanda’s leadership in spearheading our expansion efforts there.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Granbury team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Granbury, the restaurant will be raising money for Mission Granbury, which provides support and resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.

Chicken Salad Chick of Granbury will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Trio. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

***Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Meal. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two large Quick Chicks. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.