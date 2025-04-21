Chuck E. Cheese, the best value for summer family entertainment, is kicking off its “Ultimate Summer of Fun” with unbeatable offers designed to help families get out of the house, spend quality time together, and have fun — all at a price they can afford. With unlimited visits, families can choose Chuck E. Cheese every day this summer as their destination for safe family fun, a delicious meal, and an affordable experience for the entire family.

This summer’s top value offers include:

The 2025 Summer Fun Pass – Unlimited visits for two months starting April 21, with a bonus third month free for purchases made before May 31. That’s 50% more time to play at no extra cost. Passes also include savings of up to 50% off food, drinks, and gameplay, along with exclusive bonus perks, and can be used at all participating locations, on every visit.

– Unlimited visits for two months starting April 21, with a bonus for purchases made before May 31. That’s 50% more time to play at no extra cost. Passes also include savings of up to 50% off food, drinks, and gameplay, along with exclusive bonus perks, and can be used at all participating locations, on every visit. $99.99 Birthday Party Package – Celebrate with 6 kids for under $100, including 2 hours of gameplay, unlimited soft drinks, and exclusive birthday perks.

One Point Per Game All Summer – For the summer of 2025, every game at Chuck E. Cheese is just one point — compared to other arcades that often charge up to 10 points per game — making gameplay simpler, more affordable, and making game time last longer, so families can have more fun together for less.

“We know that right now, more than ever, families are looking for affordable ways to get out of the house and have fun together during summertime,” said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese. “Our 2025 Summer Fun Pass gives them unlimited visits and access to great food and games — all at a set price that makes it easy to come back again and again.”

2025 Summer Fun Pass with Bonus Free Month

This summer, the best value is the 2025 Summer Fun Pass — offering unlimited visits for up to three months for as little as $54.99*. With a 2025 Summer Gold Pass, for example, families can play up to 250 games and save 50% on food and drinks on every visit — bringing the price of large pizzas to under $10, appetizers like cheesy bread and fries to under $5, and desserts to under $3. Plus, one pass covers the whole family (up to 6 six family members), so parents can take the kids out more often without worrying about the cost.

For families looking for year-round savings, Chuck E. Cheese Memberships offer the same benefits and start at just $7.99 per month (with a 12-month minimum commitment) — including unlimited visits, gameplay, discounts, and rewards — all year long.

The three tiers of Fun Pass/Membership include:

Bronze Fun Pass ($7.99/month or as low as $54.99* for two full months) 40 games per visit 20% discount on most food, drinks, and extra games

($7.99/month or as low as $54.99* for two full months) Silver Fun Pass ($11.99/month or as low as $69.99* for two full months) 100 games per visit 30% discount on most food, drinks, and extra games

($11.99/month or as low as $69.99* for two full months) Gold Fun Pass ($29.99/month or as low as $139.99* for two full months) 250 games per visit 50% discount on most food, drinks, and extra games

($29.99/month or as low as $139.99* for two full months)

All Levels of Summer Fun Pass and Membership include:

One pass is valid for the entire family. Games may be divided between up to six family members.

Unlimited visits — as often as once per day

Regular surprise bonus perks, like short-term discounts on active-play attractions, free cotton candy and more!

Enrollment in the Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Club to get even more perks on kids’ birthdays.

$99.99 Birthday Party Packages

Families can also take advantage of the $99.99 Birthday Party Package for 6 Kids — delivering over $270 in value for less than $100. Introduced less than a year ago and subject to availability, this popular package includes:

Two full hours of gameplay (a $40+ value per kid)

Unlimited soft drinks

Participation in the exclusive Chuck E. Cheese birthday show

Party hats and a decorated table to enhance the celebration

A chance for the birthday star to win prizes in the iconic Chuck E. Cheese Ticket Blaster

With rising costs of birthday celebrations nationwide, the $99.99 Birthday Party Package stands out as the best value for kids’ birthday parties in the U.S. — offered by the world’s most beloved birthday party destination.

*Prices and participation vary by location. Check website for details.