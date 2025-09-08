Einstein Bros. Bagels is rolling out its new ‘Elevate the Morning’ store design nationwide. The upgrade signals a bold step in the brand’s growth strategy, centered around delivering a more inviting, elevated, and seamless experience for today’s breakfast guests.

The updated concept was created with one goal in mind: to delight guests in every moment of their visit. Whether stopping in for a sit-down breakfast, grabbing an online order, or picking up a dozen fresh-baked bagels to share, the design enhances both digital and in-bakery experiences. By placing the fresh-baked bagel case front and center, guests are welcomed with the brand’s most distinctive offering on full display, underscoring the commitment to quality and craft.

New store openings in Ohio, Utah, Georgia, and Nevada later this year mark the debut of the ‘Elevate the Morning’ format, which blends premium finishes, warm neighborhood character, and thoughtful layouts that make every visit easy and enjoyable. The new design promotes an inviting atmosphere that’s in line with guests’ expectations of a premium fast-casual breakfast spot, while still reflecting the brand’s fun personality.

“Everything about the ‘Elevate the Morning’ design starts with our guests,” said Adam Modzel, Chief Operations Officer at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “They want fresh, flavorful food in an environment that feels welcoming and easy to navigate, whether they’re dining in or picking up on the go. This design brings that to life, elevating the overall experience to match the quality of our fresh-baked bagels.”

Einstein Bros. is on track to open over 100 new bakeries in both new and existing markets this year through 2026, with the ‘Elevate the Morning’ design featured in all new store openings in 2026 and select strategic remodels moving forward.

As part of the rollout, Cincinnati will serve as an innovation hub, where existing Einstein Bros. Bagels locations, along with former Bruegger’s Bagels sites, will be remodeled this fall to pilot design elements and operational refinements before the national expansion.

With more than 700 locations nationwide, Einstein Bros. Bagels continues to expand its presence in suburban and metropolitan markets, pairing fresh-baked bagels and premium breakfast sandwiches with a guest experience designed for today’s busy mornings.

