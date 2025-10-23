FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, and 17 other restaurant concepts, is continuing to broaden its presence in Mississippi with the opening of a new Great American Cookies in Hattiesburg. The new store marks the first location in Hattiesburg, further underscoring the brand’s growth across the state, with 10 locations currently in Mississippi.

“Mississippi has truly embraced the Great American Cookies brand, and we are thrilled to bring our fresh-baked treats and signature Cookie Cakes to Hattiesburg,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “For nearly five decades, our brand has been dedicated to helping our fans celebrate life’s moments, from major milestones to everyday occasions, and we look forward to creating even more sweet memories with the Hattiesburg community.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

The new Great American Cookies is located at 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Suite 270, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.