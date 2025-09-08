honeygrow, the beloved fast-casual restaurant known for its made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and signature honeybars, is expanding further into Ohio with a new location in Mentor. Guests can visit the brand at 9210 Mentor Ave in the Mentor Commons Shopping Center, joining its successful restaurant locations in Avon, Strongsville, North Canton, and Montrose as honeygrow brings its wholesome, customizable meals to more neighborhoods across the state.

The grand opening celebration will take place Thursday, September 5, at 10:30 a.m., and will feature special perks for early guests. The first 50 visitors to the new location will receive a free honeygrow t-shirt, and a swag table will offer additional prizes, including coupons, tote bags, and more, while supplies last. In addition to the celebration, honeygrow is proud to support the local community by partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank; a portion of the proceeds from the opening weekend will be donated to help provide nutritious meals to individuals and families in need throughout the region.

“Mentor marks our fifth location in Ohio, and following the launch of our Avon restaurant earlier this summer, we’re excited to continue to grow and plant real roots within the Cleveland market,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “The community has been incredible and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

At honeygrow, every meal is fully customizable. Guests can build their own stir-fry or salad with a variety of proteins, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg, paired with freshly made noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base such as curly kale or arugula. From there, guests can add vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic, finished with one of honeygrow’s signature sauces or dressings. For those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, various sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three flavors of honey to satisfy dessert cravings.