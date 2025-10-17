LTI is pleased to announce a new partnership with Premier Foodservice Group to represent our product line in MAFSI Region 12, covering Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and parts of Tennessee.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Premier Foodservice Group is a leading firm connecting top manufacturers with foodservice operators across the Southeastern U.S. Their seasoned team brings more than 25 years of experience in supporting K‑12, healthcare, and regional restaurant customers with tailored foodservice solutions.

“We’re excited to welcome Premier Foodservice Group to our network,” said Barbara Casey Lane, LTI’s CEO & Chairman of the Board. “This partnership reconnects us with our roots in the Southeast – an area where our story began and where we see opportunity for growth. Working with such an experienced, locally grounded team to deliver the same attentive service our customers have come to expect is incredibly important to us at LTI.”

Dan Schorr, President of Premier Foodservice Group, added, “We’re proud to partner with LTI – a company whose dedication to quality and innovation mirrors our own. Our team is built on relationships, responsiveness, and professionalism, and this collaboration gives us a great opportunity to showcase those strengths while supporting LTI’s continued success across the Southeast.”

Premier Foodservice Group’s headquarters Design and Training Center offers a dynamic space for product demonstrations, chef-led events, and equipment training- all designed to help customers make informed, hands-on decisions for their operations.

This partnership marks a strategic step in LTI’s continued growth across the Southeast and underscores our dedication to providing responsive local support and deep market expertise.