This summer, breakfast is getting a spicy makeover at McDonald’s. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the legendary Egg McMuffin, McDonald’s is introducing a new, limited-time lineup of Spicy McMuffin sandwiches, available at participating restaurants nationwide beginning July 8.

Building on the classic elements fans know and love—melty cheese, Canadian bacon, a freshly cracked egg (now sourced from 100% cage-free eggs in the U.S.), and a perfectly toasted, buttered English Muffin—the new Spicy McMuffin features a bold upgrade: McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce.

The full summer lineup includes: