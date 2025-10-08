Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food will open its newest restaurant at 705 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello on Friday, Oct. 10, welcoming the community with a friendly “Aloha” and a menu full of island favorites. The Pocatello restaurant is the brand’s 68th location and the seventh in Idaho.

Opening festivities on Thursday, Oct. 9, begin with lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by a Friends & ‘Ohana Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests attending the evening event will be treated to a free mini plate and drink, collect Mo’ Bettahs swag and sample treats like spam musubi. Co-founders Kimo and Kalani Mack will be there to celebrate and personally welcome guests.

“Sharing food is how we show love back home in Hawaii,” said co-founder Kimo Mack. “We’re excited to bring that Ho‘okipa — warm hospitality — to Pocatello and welcome everyone into our ‘ohana. Come try plate lunch classics like teriyaki chicken, kalua pig and katsu with rice and mac salad, and let us serve you the way we would at home.”

Following the opening weekend, Mo’ Bettahs will offer a buy-one, get-one offer on Monday, Oct. 13 — buy one regular plate, get one free when guests mention the promotion at the register. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This location will be closed on Sundays. Media are welcome on site during opening activities.

Mo’ Bettahs transports guests straight to the islands with its authentic Hawaiian-style food made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The menu features traditional staples like the renowned plate lunch, featuring grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura — all paired with the brand’s delicious macaroni salad and steamed rice.