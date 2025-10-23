Mokas Coffee & Eatery, known for its expertly roasted coffee, freshly baked pastries, and delicious breakfast and lunch offerings, is looking to bring its signature, quality roast coffee and inviting, versatile dining experience to Arizona for the first time.

The brand is eyeing areas within the Phoenix DMA such as Scottsdale, Glendale, and Gilbert to bring its variety of quality, handcrafted food and drinks. The brand hopes to open multiple locations throughout the Scottsdale area. According to the International Franchise Association, Arizona is predicted to be among the top states for franchise business growth in 2025, with 216,000 direct jobs created and an estimated $22.6 billion contributed to the state’s economy.

“I have always wanted to bring the Mokas experience to Arizona because of its franchise-friendly nature and community-oriented atmosphere. When we realized that the time was right to start franchising, going to Arizona was a no-brainer,” said Jason Ingermanson, CEO of JRI Hospitality and President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery. “Arizona’s residents love good food; we want Mokas to be the go-to concept for the intersection of both great drinks and great food for people in Greater Phoenix.”

In addition to Arizona’s franchise-friendly landscape, coffee culture is thriving nationwide, with growing demand for cold and specialized beverages, made-to-order food, and all-day eatery-style options. This creates the perfect climate for Mokas to become a front-runner in both coffee and franchising, as the brand prioritizes consistency and fosters a positive, loyalty-driven culture that’s easy to recruit for and even easier to retain.

Established in 2005, Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house. Mokas is part of the JRI Hospitality group, which has been instrumental in the brand’s evolution. Since opening its first Mokas Coffee in Salina in 2005, Mokas has rebranded from a small coffee shop to Mokas Coffee & Eatery, a fast-casual dining experience boasting multiple locations across Kansas and now approaching its 20th year in business.

With nearly two decades of operational success, Mokas has built a proven business model, supporting franchisees with tools that enhance both efficiency and customer engagement. From a newly launched mobile app with integrated rewards to DOMO data analytics and a data-driven decision (DDD) model, franchisees are equipped to run smart, streamlined operations.