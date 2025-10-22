Autumn has arrived, and so has Newk’s Eatery’s new, limited-time menu. It combines hearty comfort with a culinary twist.

“Fall is a season defined by bold flavors and satisfying meals,” said Frank Paci, CEO of Newk’s Eatery. “Our limited-time menu celebrates the season with hearty dishes and scratch-made desserts that bring flavor to every table.”

The seasonal lineup is designed to warm up the season while satisfying every appetite:

Grilled Steak Sandwich – Sliced steak, provolone, caramelized onions and horseradish sauce on Parisian bread.

The fall menu is available for a limited time at participating Newk’s Eatery restaurants.