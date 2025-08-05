Noodles & Company announced the promotion of Joseph D. Christina, the Company’s current President and Chief Operating Officer, to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective August 31, 2025. He will succeed Drew Madsen, who is stepping down as CEO for personal medical reasons but will facilitate the transition through August and continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Drew for his steady leadership and service,” said Jeff Jones, Chairman of the Board. “We’re pleased he will continue to provide guidance as a board director, given his vast industry experience and leadership as we have undertaken our brand revitalization work to date, and he has our full support.”

Jones continued, “We’re excited to elevate Joe Christina to President and CEO. Joe’s experience as a CEO at multiple restaurant concepts, combined with his leadership style and passion for operations excellence, will set Noodles up well for future success.”

“I’m honored to lead Noodles & Company at such a pivotal moment,” said Christina. “This is a standout brand with a unique, revitalized menu, strong culture, and tremendous runway for growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to have joined the Company under Drew’s leadership and look forward to leading a laser-focus on operational excellence as well as enhancing our menu offerings, to unlock long-term value for our guests, team members, franchisees and shareholders.”

Christina has an extensive background in QSR and fast-casual restaurant leadership, with expertise spanning operations, financial management, market development, marketing, human resources, and franchise leadership. He has a proven track record of driving revenue and EBITDA growth in competitive markets through focused strategic planning and disciplined execution. Christina began his career at Burger King, where he advanced over 29 years from restaurant manager to SVP of U.S. Franchise Operations for the West Division. He later served as EVP of U.S. Operations at Church’s Chicken before becoming its CEO, President, and Board Member. Most recently, he served as CEO of Tijuana Flats, where his leadership helped the company navigate significant industry challenges, modernize its offerings, and expand its footprint.