Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy is marking its 98th anniversary with more than just delicious scoops—it’s launching an exciting summer celebration like never before. As part of a new chapter, Oberweis will officially debut a summer-long campaign featuring new store openings, new flavors and menu items, exclusive giveaways, limited-time contests and special events taking place throughout all locations. Beginning on Memorial Day Monday, May 26, through Labor Day, Monday, September 1, ‘100 Scoops of Summer’ from Oberweis will offer a full season of new memories to be made at all of their ice cream and dairy stores.

As part of this new phase, Oberweis will open new ice cream shops in Illinois this summer, official opening dates will be announced during the 100 Scoops of Summer. As part of a commitment to the community, Oberweis will be the ice cream vendor at events such as the Winnetka Music Festival, North Aurora Days and more to be announced soon.

“We’ve always believed that summer is about the simple things—sunshine, time with family, and, of course, great ice cream,” said Adam Kraber, President and CEO of Hoffmann Oberweis Dairy. “As we head into our 98th year, we’re excited to grow our presence—not just across Chicagoland, but right in the heart of our local communities through events like 100 Scoops of Summer. The countdown to our 100th anniversary in 2027 has officially begun, and 2025 is just the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable celebration.”

More than a dozen new family-friendly promotions from Oberweis will launch as a part of 100 Scoops of Summer, each designed to celebrate families, support local communities and create everlasting memories. With the inaugural Scoop Stakes, guests can enter a season-long contest to win the coveted Golden Cone: One lucky winner per store will be selected each month to win a year’s worth of Oberweis ice cream, and one grand prize winner will win 100 Scoops of Ice Cream, aka, the “Golden Cone.” Sundae Mondays will kick off on National Children’s Day, Monday, June 9, and offer the first 20 children under ten years old a free scoop of ice cream, with adult purchase, every Monday through Labor Day. In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, July 20, Scoops of Hope will raise proceeds from each scoop purchased to local charities throughout the Midwest, and Red White and Scoop will feature special offerings and releases throughout Independence Day weekend.

Planned promotions for 100 Scoops of Summer include:

Scoop Stakes – Win Ice Cream for a Year

May 26 – September 2

Beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day, guests can enter online to win the coveted “Golden Cone.” Two ways to win: One winner per store will be selected each month to win free Oberweis ice cream for a year (one menu item per month for 12 months). One grand prize “Golden Cone” winner will be selected in September to win 100 Scoops of Ice Cream.



Sundae Mondays – National Children’s Day

In celebration of National Children’s Day, Oberweis will kick off Summer break with “Sundae Mondays.’ Every Monday from June 9 through September 1, the first 20 children at each Oberweis store under 10 will get a free scoop of ice cream with any adult purchase.

Freeze This Moment – Social Entries

Summer is about winding down, enjoying the moments, and of course, ice cream! All summer long, guests who snap a picture enjoying their Oberweis, tag, and share while using #OberweisSummer will receive 10 extra entries into the ScoopStakes grand prize!

#OberweisSummer – @Oberweis – @OberweisDairy

Pup Cups – National Ice Cream Day for Dogs

In honor of National Ice Cream Day for Dogs on June 1, Oberweis will launch an exclusive social media giveaway geared for the pups. All guests that snap and share a photo of their dog enjoying a pup cup while using #OberweisSummer will be automatically entered to win a doggie giveaway.

Summer Solstice Shades

To celebrate the Summer Solstice on June 18, guests that visit each store will receive a free pair of Oberweis sunglasses in celebration of the ‘unofficial’ start of summer, while supplies last.

Father’s Day Savings

Post-grilling dessert: Stop into any Oberweis location the week before Dad’s Day (June 15) for special savings on Ice Cream Cakes and Pies.

Stop into any Oberweis location with dad on Father’s Day. He will receive a bounceback to enjoy a treat after his big day.

Red, White and Scoop – Fourth of July Weekend

From July 4-6, guests can enjoy festive Limited Time Only treats and special summer-themed items throughout Independence Day weekend.

Scoops of Hope – National Ice Cream Day

For National Ice Cream Day on July 20, Oberweis will donate portions of each sale of ice cream to local community charities.

Dog Days of Summer – Ice Cream Social

For Dads, Grads, and Summer Celebrations, Oberweis is offering an ‘Ice Cream Social To Go’ box to elevate your dessert bar and make dessert easier at your gathering.

Other social media giveaways and exclusive flavor tastings will round out summer festivities from Oberweis. New events and official opening dates for upcoming Oberweis locations will be announced later this summer.