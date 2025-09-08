Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit shop known for its fresh and vibrant superfruit bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, is bringing more than just spice to the season with its all-new Fall Specials. Available September 9 through November 17, the lineup pairs classic back-to-school flavors with a playful, protein-packed twist, reimagining the timeless PB&J combo in craveable new ways:

PB&Jammin’ Acai Bowl – Playa Acai base topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, banana, peanut butter protein crumble, peanut butter, and strawberry puree drizzle. Each bowl delivers 20+ grams of protein to help fuel busy days.

– Playa Acai base topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, banana, peanut butter protein crumble, peanut butter, and strawberry puree drizzle. Each bowl delivers 20+ grams of protein to help fuel busy days. PB&J Smoothie – Strawberry, banana, peanut butter protein crumble, peanut butter, coconut milk and strawberry puree drizzle. A creamy, protein-rich option that’s perfect on the go.

– Strawberry, banana, peanut butter protein crumble, peanut butter, coconut milk and strawberry puree drizzle. A creamy, protein-rich option that’s perfect on the go. Peanut Butter Protein Crumble – Organic pea protein, organic peanut butter, coconut nectar, cold-pressed coconut oil, 70% dark chocolate, ground flaxseed, organic and all-natural blackstrap molasses, and Himalayan pink sea salt. Guests can enjoy it on its own as a snack, or add it to any bowl or smoothie for an extra boost of protein and flavor.

“We wanted to take a classic back-to-school favorite and give it the Playa Bowls twist—fun, flavorful, and packed with protein to keep you energized,” said Abby Taylor, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Playa Bowls. “Every season, we look for fresh ways to excite our guests with something craveable and nourishing. This fall, PB&J delivers all the comfort of a universally loved flavor combo, with the nutritious boost our guests expect.”

To kick off the season, Playa Rewards Loyalty Members can enjoy $3 off all Fall Specials from September 9–14, giving everyone the perfect reason to try these limited-time offerings and see why PB&J > PSL this year.

In addition to the brand’s fall specials, guests at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of delicious bowls or customize their own, choosing from a variety of unique blends made with superfoods, including acai, pitaya, coconut, kale, banana, oatmeal and mango. Tasty and nutritious toppings, such as fresh-cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butter, are also available as add-ons. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brews, and other grab & go items. Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.