Pop’s Beef, the fast-casual franchise known for its fresh, house-made Italian beef, sausages, and more, is building on its legacy of family and community by embracing the power of multi-unit ownership. Today, more than half of the brand’s 16 locations across Illinois and Indiana are operated by multi-unit franchisees. This approach highlights a growth strategy rooted in long-term relationships, operational excellence, and strong community ties.

“Multi-unit ownership has become a cornerstone of Pop’s growth,” said Kacie Dancy, VP of Operations and daughter of founder Frank Radochonski. “Our franchisees are invested in the brand for the long haul, and by opening multiple locations, they’re able to bring the Pop’s experience to more communities while strengthening their own business success.”

Multi-Unit Owners Fueling Growth

Pop’s Beef’s franchise system reflects a balance of legacy ownership and new growth opportunities, with many families building their own multi-location empires under the brand.

Frankie Radochonski & Ed Daley – Co-own locations in Romeoville, Joliet, and Shorewood

Brothers Mike, Matt & Mark Motto – Run locations in Orland Park, Lockport, and Mokena

Vince Sr. Cryns & his children (Vince Jr., Robby, Phil & Theresa) – Operate locations across Chicago and Northwest Indiana, including Lyons, Dyer, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, and Portage

For these owners, expanding into multiple locations is more than a growth opportunity, it’s about carrying forward Pop’s values.

“I grew up in the business and always knew I wanted to own my own locations,” said Frankie Radochonski, multi-unit owner. “Running them has been an amazing experience. I get to stay hands-on, work with a great team, and share the Pop’s tradition with even more neighborhoods. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it every day.”

The Cryns family echoes that sentiment, crediting their ability to serve multiple communities to Pop’s operational model and reputation for quality.

“We’ve been able to expand because Pop’s gives us the tools and flexibility to succeed while keeping the focus on great food and serving our communities,” said Phil Cryns, multi-unit owner. “It’s been rewarding to see our family grow with the brand and create opportunities for the next generation.”

A System Built on Family and Community

With roots dating back to its founding in 1980 by Frank Radochonski, Pop’s Beef has remained a family business at its core, even as it grows through franchising. The prevalence of multi-unit ownership underscores the brand’s culture of trust and collaboration.

As Pop’s Beef continues to strengthen its footprint across the Chicagoland area, it remains focused on thoughtful growth with franchise partners who share its values of quality and community.