Pumpkin-Packed Flavors Return to Andy’s Frozen Custard

As the weather gets cooler outside, things are warming up at Andy’s Frozen Custard. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is now serving the warm, cozy flavors of fall with a delightful selection of seasonal treats. From now through Thanksgiving, guests can indulge in a brand-new S’mores Jackhammer or the fan favorite, Pumpkin Pie Concrete, and as of October 19, Apple Pie sundaes and concretes will round out the fall bounty.

With the taste of chilly nights cuddling by the campfire, this year’s new S’mores Jackhammer blends vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge and graham crackers, filled with marshmallow crème to create the perfect toasty tasting treat.

For a taste of autumn that’s ahead of the carve, Andy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete is a great way to embrace the season. A whole slice of Baked Fresh Daily pumpkin pie is blended with Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard to create the delectable Pumpkin Pie Concrete. And for a perfect pick without having to climb any trees, indulge in the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie Concrete, which is Andy’s Frozen Custard blended with a full slice of fresh baked apple pie, or the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie sundae, featuring delicious apple pie topped with Andy’s Frozen Custard and crème caramel.

Making memories with friends and family is deeply rooted in Andy’s 36 years of tradition. Now through November 27, Andy’s is hosting a giveaway to win a limited-edition Andy’s Frozen Custard fire pit to help create memories at tailgates, while roasting marshmallows in the backyard, or camping with friends. One winner will be chosen at random and announced on Monday, November 28, 2022 on Andy’s social media pages (on Instagram (@andysfrozencustard) and Facebook (@AndysFrozenCustard)). Click here to enter and for official rules.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also take sweet treats to-go by grabbing a ‘Pick 6™’ mix and match bundle with Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. A ‘Pick 6’ is perfect for an after-school snack, tailgating at a football game or a post-homecoming dance dessert party. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store, a ‘Pick 6’ contains six half-pints in a variety of flavors, hand-packed in each Andy’s location. Frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos are also available.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order– are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine.