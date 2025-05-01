Randy’s Donuts is entering its matcha era with the launch of a new Matcha lineup, dropping at select locations on May 1. Made with premium Japanese Grade A matcha and topped with delicious, fruit-flavored cold foam, these vibrant, refreshing drinks are here to shake up your usual sip. The only question is: which one will you choose?
Matcha Line Flavors, each one is a little bit sweet, a little bit sassy, and a whole lot of delicious:
- Strawberry Matcha – Like a matcha milkshake fell in love with a strawberry field. Made with strawberry syrup and topped with strawberry cold foam.
- Mango Matcha – Juicy mango syrup + mango cold foam = tropical paradise in a cup. It’s basically a matcha staycation.
- Coconut Matcha – Smooth, creamy coconut vibes that taste like a beach day. Made with coconut syrup and topped with coconut cold foam—it’s pure vacation mode.
- Banana Matcha – A little unexpected, a lot delicious. Topped with banana cold foam for a smooth, mellow finish that’ll keep you coming back.
These matcha must-haves are exclusive to the following Randy’s Donuts locations:
- California: Pasadena, Torrance, Culver City, Costa Mesa, Inglewood
- Nevada: Charleston & Ft. Apache