Randy’s Donuts is entering its matcha era with the launch of a new Matcha lineup, dropping at select locations on May 1. Made with premium Japanese Grade A matcha and topped with delicious, fruit-flavored cold foam, these vibrant, refreshing drinks are here to shake up your usual sip. The only question is: which one will you choose?

Matcha Line Flavors, each one is a little bit sweet, a little bit sassy, and a whole lot of delicious:

Strawberry Matcha – Like a matcha milkshake fell in love with a strawberry field. Made with strawberry syrup and topped with strawberry cold foam.

Mango Matcha – Juicy mango syrup + mango cold foam = tropical paradise in a cup. It's basically a matcha staycation.

Coconut Matcha – Smooth, creamy coconut vibes that taste like a beach day. Made with coconut syrup and topped with coconut cold foam—it's pure vacation mode.

Banana Matcha – A little unexpected, a lot delicious. Topped with banana cold foam for a smooth, mellow finish that'll keep you coming back.

These matcha must-haves are exclusive to the following Randy’s Donuts locations: